LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! Quarantine Players Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Washington, DC!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Washington, DC:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Tristen Geren - Sunshine Projects 30%

Dr. LaMar Bagley 26%

Mary Lechter 9%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Wade Laboissonniere - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 46%

Robert Perdziola - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 17%

Patricia E. Doherty - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 15%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 31%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 22%

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 18%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

NEWSIES - Arena Stage - 2019 26%

HAMILTON - Kennedy Center - 2020 21%

ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 14%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre - 2019 22%

DON JUAN - Quarantine Players - 2020 19%

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 12%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Rui Rita - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 37%

Chris Lee - ASSASSINS - Signature Theatre - 2019 22%

Todd O. Wren - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 22%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 26%

Ken and Patti Crowley - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 15%

Kevin Douglas Smith - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Prince William Little Theatre - 2015 11%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Frank DiSalvo and Steven Carpenter - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY Joe Landry - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 45%

Andre J. Pluess - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 34%

Frank Di Salvo - DANTE'S INFERNO ADAPTED BY Bill Largess - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 21%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Dan Martin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 33%

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 24%

Jon Roberts - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 11%

Best Theatre Staff

THEARC Theatre 30%

Imagination Stage 10%

Arena Stage 8%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE 28%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 25%

Ovations Theatre 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 47%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 38%

Kathy Dunlap - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

LaMar Bagley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 26%

Rob Tessier - LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 24%

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 17%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Raymond Caldwell - THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 30%

Sharon Veselic - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 14%

Melissa York-Tilley - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Prince William Little Theatre - 2017 12%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Kennedy Center 20%

Ovations Theatre 20%

Imagination Stage 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Dan Martin - LES MISARABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 42%

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 26%

Kurt Gustafson - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 19%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Kevin McAllister - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 25%

Malinda Kathleen Reese - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 22%

Tracy Lynn Olivera - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 9%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Daraiyah Irving - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 30%

Raina Weinberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 18%

Jack Rosenberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre - 2018 34%

COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre - 2016 26%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Adventure Theatre - 2017 16%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED FALCON THEATRE/iCANatTHEARC - 2019 28%

LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 25%

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

HAMLET - Shakespeare Theatre Company - 2020 32%

IT' A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY Joe Landry - Washington Stage Guild - 2016 25%

OSLO - Round House Theatre - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Monumental Theatre Company - 2017 21%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 13%

THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 9%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Milagros Ponce de Leon - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 39%

Paul Tate DePoo III - TITANIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 31%

Milagros Ponce de Leon - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity

Joyce Milford - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE - 2019 27%

Pat Haggerty - PETER PAN - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2015 23%

James Redmond - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Dan Martin - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 39%

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 38%

Mike Winch - THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Kennedy Center 33%

Imagination Stage 31%

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Quarantine Players 21%

Young Playwrights Theatre 21%

Prince William Little Theatre 11%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

NO ONE IS ALONE - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2020 37%

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE: AN UNOFFICIAL Taylor Swift MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects - 2020 30%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - NextStop Theatre Company - 2020 19%