Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Presents A November Zoom Play Festival TOGETHER IN SUDDEN STRANGENESS

Together In Sudden Strangeness runs Saturday 11/14 at 7pm and Sunday 11/15 at 2pm.

"The fashionable looks this season

are bandit or surgeon. One senator

cloaks his face in a Confederate flag

then feigns surprise when some are offended.

On the fourth yahrzeit of my mother's death,

I think of her, unable to read lips

through all those masks: the muzzled world.

On the sidewalk, we try a new geometry,

but some repeatedly fail their math.

Paper products become the new currency:

my love brings me two boxes of tissues.

I try to imagine an innocent time

when we could stand under strobe lights,

heat rising from a herd of bodies, bass notes

like glorious thunder the only thing

transmitted through the air."

- "THE SOCIAL DISTANCE" by Kim Roberts

Together In Sudden Strangeness runs Saturday 11/14 at 7pm and Sunday 11/15 at 2pm. House opens at 6:55pm and 1:55pm*. Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88314200912.... Meeting ID: 883 1420 0912. Passcode: 403177.

