Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Presents A November Zoom Play Festival TOGETHER IN SUDDEN STRANGENESS
Together In Sudden Strangeness runs Saturday 11/14 at 7pm and Sunday 11/15 at 2pm.
"The fashionable looks this season
are bandit or surgeon. One senator
cloaks his face in a Confederate flag
then feigns surprise when some are offended.
On the fourth yahrzeit of my mother's death,
I think of her, unable to read lips
through all those masks: the muzzled world.
On the sidewalk, we try a new geometry,
but some repeatedly fail their math.
Paper products become the new currency:
my love brings me two boxes of tissues.
I try to imagine an innocent time
when we could stand under strobe lights,
heat rising from a herd of bodies, bass notes
like glorious thunder the only thing
transmitted through the air."
- "THE SOCIAL DISTANCE" by Kim Roberts
Together In Sudden Strangeness runs Saturday 11/14 at 7pm and Sunday 11/15 at 2pm. House opens at 6:55pm and 1:55pm*. Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88314200912.... Meeting ID: 883 1420 0912. Passcode: 403177.