Video: TikTok Dancer Kim Hale Will Make Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

Dancer Kim Hale, who has developed a significant following on TikTok and social media, has had a lifelong dream of performing on Broadway. Now, that dream will come to fruition as Hale is set to make her Broadway debut in Chicago on Tuesday, May 14.

Last week, the 56-year-old viral dancer was invited on GMA3 to talk about her career on the morning program.

"Jerry Mitchell, a Tony-Award-winning choreographer, wrote a comment on my Instagram and he said 'Dreams have no deadlines.' And I carry that with me every day. Anything is possible at every age and living life just knowing you gave it your best shot," the dancer told the hosts.

"People always write to me and say, 'I wanna be you' and I say, 'Be more!' I think for me, the key is just putting yourself out there and stepping into what may feel uncomfortable.

At the end of the interview, current Chicago cast members Robyn Hurder and Michael Scirrotto surprised surprise Hale with the news that she would be joining them for one night only to make her debut in Chicago, which is currently playing at the Ambassador Theatre.

VIsibilty emotional, Hale reiterated that this was something she "has always dreamed about. I saw Chicago in the early days and...dreams can come true."

Hale will perform in the show for one night only on May 14, 2024.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.