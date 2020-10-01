Ballet West in Financial Limbo Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ballet West's vice principal Jonathan Barton recently resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct at the dance school.

The Oban Times has reported that the financial state of Ballet West has yet to be determined amid its ongoing sexual misconduct scandal.

Allegations made about sexual misconduct at the dance school led to the resignation of the vice principal, Jonathan Barton. Barton denies any wrongdoing.

Students and parents are currently waiting to hear if they will be receiving their money back.

Eileen Blackburn of French Duncan LLP, who has been appointed interim liquidator stated: 'In line with the legislation we will issue our report as quickly as possible,'

She added: 'The trustees of the charity were required to make an application at Oban Sheriff Court due to the recent decisions of some key customers and partner organisations, as the business was no longer financially viable.

'At this stage I and my team at French Duncan are gathering information to establish the financial state of affairs of the company. Unfortunately it is too early to be able to indicate whether there will be funds available to make payments to any creditors of the company, and that includes those students and parents who are looking to have fees refunded.

'When matters become clearer a report will be provided to all creditors, and so for now we would ask anyone who feels they have a claim to register this by emailing BalletWest@frenchduncan.co.uk, if they have not already done so. We appreciate this must be frustrating and upsetting for everyone involved, however we must follow the processes laid down by the insolvency legislation. In line with the legislation we will issue our report as quickly as possible.'

