BENEATH THE BAD Announced At This Year's Toronto Fringe Festival

Theatre Born Between's new's play, Beneath the Bed by Gabe Golin, is gearing up for this year's Toronto Fringe Festival running from July 4-14 at the The Scadding Court Community Centre in the site-specific category.

In the aftermath of a trauma, a young child meets a monster living under their bed and together they discover through searching the stars that this too will pass. An exploration of childhood and imagination, grief and loss, Beneath the Bed is a twisted tale exploding with music, wit, heart, and joy.

Set in a child's bedroom, featuring a variety of music, movement and puppetry, Beneath the Bed has all the characteristics of a theatre for young audiences show. While stories about children are often dismissed as being exclusively created for young audiences, Theatre Born Between has created a theatrical experience that we call "age-accessible", appropriate and inclusive to all age demographics.

With recent Toronto successes like Bad Hats' Peter Pan and YPT's Antigone, the definition of children's theatre is expanding and Beneath the Bed continues that expansion. This production leaves room for adult themes but combines imagination and play to create a show that is age-accessible for everyone.

The Fringe Festival means equal opportunity for everyone. In an industry over-saturated with talent, it can be hard to find your place as an emerging artist. We are a team of young and emerging artists, all having graduated from theatre school within the last five years. The Fringe Festival gives us that opportunity to try, fail and succeed, and with a show like Beneath the Bed, a work in development, the Festival provides us with the opportunity to further its evolution, take risks and push theatrical boundaries.

For more information, click here!





