Performances take place Thu, 08 Oct - Sat, 10 Oct 2020.

Rasputin comes to the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, Thu, 08 Oct - Sat, 10 Oct 2020.

Witness ballet superstar Sergei Polunin in Singapore for the first time to perform his career-defining role of Grigori Rasputin in the sophisticated dance drama.



Polunin's performance of one of the most enigmatic figures in Russian history is not to be missed.

A youthful prodigy, Polunin became the London Royal Ballet's youngest-ever male principal dancer at the age of just 21. But only two years later, he shocked the ballet world with his sudden decision to quit the company. He swiftly re-emerged in Russia, dancing with the Stanislavsky Music Theatre, and has gone on to develop a parallel career as an actor, appearing in films like Murder on the Orient Express. He has also reached a new audience on YouTube through the viral video Take Me To Church.



Polunin stars in this dance drama exploring the ambivalence between power and weakness, good and evil. Rasputin explores the title character's complex psychology and moral ambivalence, and his catastrophic effect on the Russian court on a set modelled on a chessboard.



Royal Seats and Boxes include an exclusive post-show meet and greet with Sergei Polunin.

