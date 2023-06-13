EDINBURGH 2023: All Of BroadwayWorld's Coverage So Far!

While the Edinburgh Festival Fringe doesn't officially kick off until August 4th, we like to get overexcited with coverage early on. From programme picks to artist Q&A's and guest blogs, all of our pre-festival articles can be found below!

Pick of the programmes:

Comedy

Musicals 

Theatre

Work-in-progress

Artist Q&A's:

Birthmarked

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd: Scary Times

Daniel Foxx: Villain 

Elliot Steel: Love and Hate Speech

Joe White: Ethiopian and Still Not Hungry

Josh Jones: Gobsmacked

Lindsey Santoro: Pink Tinge



1
Cast Revealed For GROUP PORTRAIT IN A SUMMER LANDSCAPE in Pitlochry and Edinburgh Photo
Cast Revealed For GROUP PORTRAIT IN A SUMMER LANDSCAPE in Pitlochry and Edinburgh

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh have announced the world première of Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape, a bold, funny, and deeply thoughtful new play by award winning Scottish playwright Peter Arnott about family and the forces that shape Scotland today.

2
Nathan Cassidy Brings Two Shows To This Years Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
Nathan Cassidy Brings Two Shows To This Year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Multi award-winning comedian Nathan Cassidy presents 2 new shows ‘Amnesia’ and ‘Fifty’.

3
ALL ABOARD! AT TERMINATION STATION Comes To Edinburgh Fringe Photo
ALL ABOARD! AT TERMINATION STATION Comes To Edinburgh Fringe

Celebrating reproductive rights through song, dance and self-reflection, All Aboard! At Termination Station aims to reclaim people's voices and empower those with lived experiences of abortion.

4
Scotland’s Newest Major Festival The Reeling Celebrates Sunny Success Photo
Scotland’s Newest Major Festival The Reeling Celebrates Sunny Success

The Reeling took place at Rouken Glen Park on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th June and will return in 2024

Recommended For You