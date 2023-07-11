EDINBURGH 2023: A Comedy of Operas Q&A

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

BWW caught up with A Comedy of Operas to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about the comedy of Operas

“A Comedy of Operas” is a musical comedy featuring some of the world’s most famous arias, combined with a number of pop and rock hits as well. It’s a story of a troupe of five eccentric performers in search of love and acclaim. This is opera without the boring bits. An undeniably operatic experience, condensed, dynamic, fast pace, and at times truly moving.

How has the show been received so far?

The show has been touring internationally, in countries such as Spain, France, Italy, Brazil, Mexico and the USA. We currently have two permanent cast, one based in Spain and another in France.

Is it accessible to those who are maybe unfamiliar with opera?

It has proven to work wonderfully, even with the most demanding audiences: experts, melomaniacs and… children.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone really, of any age, gender, shape or size, who loves music, and a warm-hearted laugh. And, of course, lots and lots of promoters.

What’s next for A Comedy of Operas after the fringe?

We will continue touring France, Spain and Italy, and hoping to be signing new bookings thanks to our run in Edinburgh.

‘A Comedy of Operas’ is at the Pleasance @ The EICC – Pentland at 5.30pm from

2nd – 27th August plus 12th @ 2.30pm (not 9, 16, 21, 24) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Sponsored content