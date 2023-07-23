EDINBURGH 2023: Martin Urbano Q&A

BWW caught up with Martin Urbano to chat about bringing Apology Comeback Tour to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Apology Comeback Tour.

This show is my big comeback post allegations. This material is personal and intimate for about five minutes, and then the rest of my set I rant/muse on things like the Woke Mob, cancel culture, and Uber. I've been touring this material in America, and it's been nice to see that my fans still support me, despite the aforementioned allegations. Anyway, I'm just happy to be on stage again, back to my first love: stand-up comedy.

Just to be clear, this is a character…right?

Wrong. With this show I’ve decided to take on more of a truth-teller role, ala Carlin or Pryor and that means digging into my actual life experience. And seeing as the Woke Mob very publicly tried to literally assassinate me, I think it’s important to talk about that. Or at the very least offer my viewpoints on where culture has sunken to. This PC culture honestly makes me sick, SICK, but I am very focused on the jokes more than an agenda of any kind. I’m hoping people will find these jokes cathartic. To quote my favourite comic, “It’ll take a lot more than ‘allegations’ to stop me!”

With this being your Edinburgh debut do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I have been told by many Americans that the Edinburgh Fringe Festival is a scary place, and that they don’t appreciate the American comedic sensibility. To be honest, I wish I had known this before I booked the trip, but it’s too late now, I’ve committed to the entire month, and I’m determined to make the best of it. I’m also excited to check out the food!

Who would be your ideal audience member?

In all seriousness, I want a bunch of really young kids to see my show. I make a lot of funny faces, and I do silly voices too. Some parents might find the content a bit mature for some kids, but it's fine as long as the kids are cool. I also really love an audience of mostly reviewers!

And who would you prefer not to attend?

That’s easy. Anybody who is easily offended can go straight to hell. If you are ever offended by anything, this is not the show for you. If you ever get upset about anything, or have ever cared about anything in your life, get out of my face. If you don’t laugh, it’s because you’re offended, and that’s on you, not me. This is a show for people who relish the dark side of the world, especially when they’ve never actually encountered the dark side of the world. This is a show for sociopaths.

Martin Urbano: Apology Comeback Tour will be performed at 9.45pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker Three) from 2nd – 27th August (Not 16th)

Photo credit: Dylan Woodley

