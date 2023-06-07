EDINBURGH 2023: Daniel Foxx Q&A

Daniel Foxx on about bringing Villain to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow Photo 2 Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo 3 Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Daniel Foxx Q&A

BWW catches up with Daniel Foxx to chat about bringing Villain to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Villain

Oh sure. 'Villain' is my debut standup hour. It's sort of a culmination of all of the best jokes I've written since I first got on a stage, structured around the story of growing up and coming out in the early 2000s. 

It's also a love letter to all our most famous villains - who are, without exception, almost preposterously gay.

Where else might we know you from?

You may know me from my comedy sketches on Instagram and TikTok, where I portray a range of bougie mums, Hell's receptionist, and the Supervillain's Gay Assistant.

I also write musical theatre, most recently 'Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula The Sea Witch', which was at the Fringe last year - so you may possibly have seen that. 


Having brought other shows to the festival, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I feel like I've got my routine of noodle boxes, vegan haggis toasties and spreadsheets of shows I want to see down tight. I've also spent a lot of Fringes around musical theatre actors who are possibly the most dramatic people when it comes to preserving their voices, so have been plied with every vocal remedy under the sun from nebulisers to nasal douching. I feel prepared. 

Who would you like to come and see Villain?

The young, the rich, the beautiful.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

I would expect them to leave profoundly moved, but I'll accept 'lightly tickled'. 

Tickets for Daniel Foxx: Villain are available on the Edfringe Click Here.




RELATED STORIES

1
DARKFIELD Brings ARCADE to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
DARKFIELD Brings ARCADE to Edinburgh Fringe

DARKFIELD - producers of innovative, immersive experiences at the forefront of technology and theatre -  have announced their Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 line-up - featuring a brand new shipping container show, ARCADE, premiering as part of Summerhall’s Festival programme, and the return of two shows, EULOGY and SÉANCE at the DARKFIELD site outside Pleasance Dome, first established in 2022. 

2
Junior Doctor, Author And Comedian Ed Patrick Returns To The Fringe With CATCH YOUR BREATH Photo
Junior Doctor, Author And Comedian Ed Patrick Returns To The Fringe With CATCH YOUR BREATH

Comedian, author and anaesthetist, Ed Patrick injects the Edinburgh Fringe with a gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor, the NHS, the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it. Catch Your Breath will run at The Stand, New Town Theatre, Lower Hall between August 10-14, 16-21, 26 and 27 at 3.10pm.

3
Dame Arlene Phillips, Hilary and Michael Whitehall and More Join Lineup for The Fringe at Photo
Dame Arlene Phillips, Hilary and Michael Whitehall and More Join Lineup for The Fringe at Prestonfield House this August

Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment) along with Prestonfield House hotel have announced details of further shows which are now on sale for new Edinburgh venue, The Fringe at Prestonfield, which runs from 18-27 August 2023.  

4
Cast Revealed For Tron Theatres Production of MOORCROFT Photo
Cast Revealed For Tron Theatre's Production of MOORCROFT

In February 2022, Tron Theatre Company staged a production of Moorcroft by Eilidh Loan, an actor and writer who’d come onto Artistic Director Andy Arnold’s radar during lockdown when she auditioned as part of an open call for actors using an excerpt from the play. 

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Review: STRICTLY BALLROOM, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: STRICTLY BALLROOM, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow
Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN, Royal Conservatoire of ScotlandReview: CHILDREN OF EDEN, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
Review: HEY DUGGEE, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: HEY DUGGEE, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Videos

Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney Video Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Downie: Hour of Scotland
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Susan Riddell: Wonder Woman (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You