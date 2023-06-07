EDINBURGH 2023: Daniel Foxx Q&A

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Daniel Foxx to chat about bringing Villain to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Villain

Oh sure. 'Villain' is my debut standup hour. It's sort of a culmination of all of the best jokes I've written since I first got on a stage, structured around the story of growing up and coming out in the early 2000s.

It's also a love letter to all our most famous villains - who are, without exception, almost preposterously gay.

Where else might we know you from?

You may know me from my comedy sketches on Instagram and TikTok, where I portray a range of bougie mums, Hell's receptionist, and the Supervillain's Gay Assistant.

I also write musical theatre, most recently 'Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula The Sea Witch', which was at the Fringe last year - so you may possibly have seen that.



Having brought other shows to the festival, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I feel like I've got my routine of noodle boxes, vegan haggis toasties and spreadsheets of shows I want to see down tight. I've also spent a lot of Fringes around musical theatre actors who are possibly the most dramatic people when it comes to preserving their voices, so have been plied with every vocal remedy under the sun from nebulisers to nasal douching. I feel prepared.

Who would you like to come and see Villain?

The young, the rich, the beautiful.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

I would expect them to leave profoundly moved, but I'll accept 'lightly tickled'.

Tickets for Daniel Foxx: Villain are available on the Edfringe Click Here.