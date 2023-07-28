EDINBURGH 2023: Mario the Maker Magician Q&A

Mario the Maker Magician comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Mario the Maker Magician Q&A

BWW catches up with Mario the Maker Magician Q&A to chat about coming to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Mario the Maker Magician.

I love magic and I love robots, and my purpose in life is to make kids laugh. Mario the Maker Magician, the character and show, is an exaggerated extension of myself, onstage. It’s everything that has ever inspired me, made me laugh, or captured my interest, translated into a theater experience full of original magic, handmade robots, and punk rock slapstick. This show has evolved over the past 15+ years of performing full time for children and families and has grown into a theater version that I am really proud of. In a lot of ways, it’s the kids and families I’ve performed for that have created this show. They’ve shown me how to be myself onstage in the best way possible. 

What sets it apart from other magic shows?

I think it’s the combination of passions that sets it apart. The infusion of my wacky robots and contraptions… the fact that every routine is original to me. The punk rock ethos and dedication to accessibility. Everything in my show is made of humble materials like cardboard, recycled tin cans, pizza boxes. I want kids to see it all and know they can go home and create something beautiful themselves. We’re also a family business! My kids are 8 and 11 years old now, but since our children were babies, my wife and I have been touring the US (and sometimes beyond) together with them. We understand the rhythm of family… we understand our audiences in a very real way.

How has it been received by audiences so far?

During the shows, we gauge our connection through their beautiful laughter, tears, joyful shouts. We feel so lucky to be able to build real relationships with our audiences. They see that we are giving them something that means everything to us, and we watch families grow up with us! They encourage us and help us know we are on the right path through their messages and photos of their kids with their own robot creations or magic tricks or artwork. That is our equity in this world.

How involved do the audiences get?

The audience is 100% a part of our show. The fourth wall doesn’t exist… physically or emotionally. The show is an interactive journey for everyone in the space, whether I’m climbing over their seats, shouting to audience members back and forth, or bringing guests on stage with me. We’re all in it together. And the ending… I won’t spoil it, but it’s a big party for us all!

Would would be your ideal audience member?

Everyone is welcome at our shows. Our favorite audience is a mix of kids and their grown-ups of all ages. It’s multi-generational, and we truly strive to make it a meaningful experience for every person in the space, no matter their age. There’s something beautiful about adults getting pulled into the fun, via the kids around them. 

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICALs Opening Number Feel The Light Photo
Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'

An all new remix dance track has been released for Feel The Light, the opening number from the world premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL, which opens at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run. Check out the video here!

2
TWENTY-SEVEN PERSPECTIVES Makes UK Premiere at Sadlers Wells in October Photo
TWENTY-SEVEN PERSPECTIVES Makes UK Premiere at Sadler's Wells in October

Maud Le Pladec presents the UK premiere of Twenty-seven perspectives at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on Monday 30 & Tuesday 31 October.  

3
Neil LaButes THE SHAPE OF THINGS Will Be Available to Stream Next Month Photo
Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS Will Be Available to Stream Next Month

Neil LaBute’s Olivier Award nominated dark comedy The Shape of Things, presented by Trish Wadley Productions in association with Bethany Cooper Productions and Park Theatre, will be available to stream on Original Theatre’s digital theatre website from 8 August 2023 at 7pm.

4
LATE NIGHT JAZZ Returns to The Royal Albert Hall For 2023 Photo
LATE NIGHT JAZZ Returns to The Royal Albert Hall For 2023

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the third and final Late Night Jazz series for 2023 following two sold out seasons earlier this year. The autumn schedule hosts a range of styles and genres, from Brazilian bossa nova to spiritual free jazz, and jazz classics to festive favourites.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Bence Vág Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: Bence Vág Guest Blog
EDINBURGH 2023: Patti Harrison Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Patti Harrison Q&A
F-Bomb Theatre Launch FemiFringe ProgrammeF-Bomb Theatre Launch FemiFringe Programme
EDINBURGH 2023: COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE Q&A

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You