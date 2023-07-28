EDINBURGH 2023: Mario the Maker Magician Q&A

BWW catches up with Mario the Maker Magician Q&A to chat about coming to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Mario the Maker Magician.

I love magic and I love robots, and my purpose in life is to make kids laugh. Mario the Maker Magician, the character and show, is an exaggerated extension of myself, onstage. It’s everything that has ever inspired me, made me laugh, or captured my interest, translated into a theater experience full of original magic, handmade robots, and punk rock slapstick. This show has evolved over the past 15+ years of performing full time for children and families and has grown into a theater version that I am really proud of. In a lot of ways, it’s the kids and families I’ve performed for that have created this show. They’ve shown me how to be myself onstage in the best way possible.

What sets it apart from other magic shows?

I think it’s the combination of passions that sets it apart. The infusion of my wacky robots and contraptions… the fact that every routine is original to me. The punk rock ethos and dedication to accessibility. Everything in my show is made of humble materials like cardboard, recycled tin cans, pizza boxes. I want kids to see it all and know they can go home and create something beautiful themselves. We’re also a family business! My kids are 8 and 11 years old now, but since our children were babies, my wife and I have been touring the US (and sometimes beyond) together with them. We understand the rhythm of family… we understand our audiences in a very real way.

How has it been received by audiences so far?

During the shows, we gauge our connection through their beautiful laughter, tears, joyful shouts. We feel so lucky to be able to build real relationships with our audiences. They see that we are giving them something that means everything to us, and we watch families grow up with us! They encourage us and help us know we are on the right path through their messages and photos of their kids with their own robot creations or magic tricks or artwork. That is our equity in this world.

How involved do the audiences get?

The audience is 100% a part of our show. The fourth wall doesn’t exist… physically or emotionally. The show is an interactive journey for everyone in the space, whether I’m climbing over their seats, shouting to audience members back and forth, or bringing guests on stage with me. We’re all in it together. And the ending… I won’t spoil it, but it’s a big party for us all!

Would would be your ideal audience member?

Everyone is welcome at our shows. Our favorite audience is a mix of kids and their grown-ups of all ages. It’s multi-generational, and we truly strive to make it a meaningful experience for every person in the space, no matter their age. There’s something beautiful about adults getting pulled into the fun, via the kids around them.

