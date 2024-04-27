Review: BRIDEZILLA AND THE ORCHARD OF SIN, Oran Mor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridezilla and the Orchard of Sin is a new play written by Mairead A. Martin, directed by Becky Hope-Palmer and co-produced with Macrobert Arts Centre.

Amber (Chiara Sparkles) has been planning her wedding day since she was 10 years old. After some potential husbands turned out not to be the one, she's finally set her sights on Gary (Santino Smith). Head over heels in love with Amber, he wants to give his bride-to-be everything she has ever dreamed of for her, sorry their, special day.

It's a fun concept as the script pokes fun at influencer culture and the wedding industry. Sparkles has the shallow and self-obsessed Amber down to a fine art and gets several laughs.

The wedding venue is proving quite the issue and then they stumble upon an orchard run by Lady V (Giga Gray). It's the most idyllic location but it comes at a price. This is where the play starts to lose its way a bit because the concept of making a deal with the devil for a wedding venue is executed a bit half-heartedly.

Bridezilla and the Orchard of Sin is a fun romp that doesn't quite reach its full potential.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

