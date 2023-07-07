EDINBURGH 2023: Mad Ron Q&A

Crime School comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Mad Ron Q&A

BWW caught up with Mad Ron to chat about bringing Crime School to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

﻿Tell us a bit about Crime School.

Mad Ron: Crime School was nominated for "Best Show" at the Leicester Comedy Festival and this "Man out of Time" teaches what's wrong and in one instance what is better about modern life. 

What sort of things will we learn? 

Learn how to buy 8 pints for only £5, create aliases and find out if you have a "proper job" or just do "donkey work"or if you are a student, learn how to fund your education and your pot noodle habit.

Why do you think it's important in these financially challenging times that audiences be equipped with these skills? 

We need to know when we are being ripped off, £1.50 for a bottle of water, dentists on pop star wages just for sticking a finger in your mouth. No go zones which are money traps due to congestion charges and ULEZ zones. Before you know it, you've had to remortgage your house because you're thirsty or you've misunderstood your SAT NAV.

Who would you like to come to Crime School? 

Everyone is welcome - it's a lot of fun. Most people know a Ron, a relative, or the guy sitting at the end of a bar offering opinions about everything. From students through to the retired, it really does appeal to everyone.

What would you like audiences to take away from it? 

8 pints for only £5. 

Mad Ron: Crime School

10:35pm, 2nd - 27th August (not 15th) at Assembly George Square

Tickets: Click Here 

Photo credit: Simon Cross

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Revealed For THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace; Plus Listen to a New Track! Photo
Full Cast Revealed For THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace; Plus Listen to a New Track!

The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of the new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser. Also released today is an exclusive new track, Guide You.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Njambi McGrath Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Njambi McGrath Q&A

BWW caught up with Njambi McGrath to chat about bringing Outkast to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Sachin Kumarendran Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Sachin Kumarendran Q&A

BWW caught up with Sachin Kumarendran to chat about bringing Deceit to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
JERSEY BOYS Celebrates 18 Years and Reveals New Cast Members Photo
JERSEY BOYS Celebrates 18 Years and Reveals New Cast Members

The original Grammy, Tony and Olivier award-winning smash-hit musical, Jersey Boys, celebrates its 18th birthday after opening on Broadway in 2005. Plus, find out who's joining the cast!

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Sid Singh Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Sid Singh Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Liam Withnail Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Liam Withnail Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Rosalie Minnitt Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Rosalie Minnitt Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Louise Atkinson Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Louise Atkinson Q&A

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You