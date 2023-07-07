EDINBURGH 2023: Mad Ron Q&A

BWW caught up with Mad Ron to chat about bringing Crime School to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

﻿Tell us a bit about Crime School.

Mad Ron: Crime School was nominated for "Best Show" at the Leicester Comedy Festival and this "Man out of Time" teaches what's wrong and in one instance what is better about modern life.

What sort of things will we learn?

Learn how to buy 8 pints for only £5, create aliases and find out if you have a "proper job" or just do "donkey work"or if you are a student, learn how to fund your education and your pot noodle habit.

Why do you think it's important in these financially challenging times that audiences be equipped with these skills?

We need to know when we are being ripped off, £1.50 for a bottle of water, dentists on pop star wages just for sticking a finger in your mouth. No go zones which are money traps due to congestion charges and ULEZ zones. Before you know it, you've had to remortgage your house because you're thirsty or you've misunderstood your SAT NAV.

Who would you like to come to Crime School?

Everyone is welcome - it's a lot of fun. Most people know a Ron, a relative, or the guy sitting at the end of a bar offering opinions about everything. From students through to the retired, it really does appeal to everyone.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

8 pints for only £5.

Mad Ron: Crime School

10:35pm, 2nd - 27th August (not 15th) at Assembly George Square

Photo credit: Simon Cross

