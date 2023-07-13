EDINBURGH 2023: Crizards Q&A

BWW catches up with Crizards to chat about bringing This Means War to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about This Means War

It started off as a show about all wars but we realised there are too many to cover in one hour. Now the show is about us trying to adapt Eddy's grandad's experience as a soldier in WWII for the stage, with funny original songs. It's also about indecision and working out what you want to do with your life. But the main thing is it's a silly and fun show about friendship, a classic Crizards move.

How long have Crizards been working together?

We met in 2011 when I (Eddy) auditioned for a sketch show. Will was the other side of the casting table and he cast me in the show but he also cast me as his friend (unpaid). We wrote a uni sketch show/play together the next year but then I dropped out to go to another uni, then we started Crizards in 2016.

Having performed at the festival before do you think you know what to expect from it?

We try to remind ourselves to just enjoy it as much as we can – we usually try to keep our expectations as low as possible. But we are expecting to make many new friends and a big wad of cash.

Who else is involved in the creative process?

It’s been quite a nice collaborative process. We’ve been working with our director Jordan Brookes since we started thinking about the show – Jordan also directed us in 2022 and it’s been so fun and helpful working with him again. A lot of bits in the show have come from him. We’ve also had some great joke ideas from Nick Elleray and Ania Magliano which have ended up in the show, and our producer Georgia House often gives us useful feedback too. Our tech David McIver (also an excellent comedian) also always ends up having good ideas that we fold into the show during the run as well.

Who would you like to come and see This Means War?

Honestly everybody is welcome, we’re not in a position to turn down audience members. We think anybody who enjoys comedy, music, and watching two guys trying their best will enjoy it. But also come along if you don’t like those things anyway, maybe you will change your mind and have a good time.

Crizards: This means war at 17:50 in Pleasance Dome – 10Dome from 2nd - 27th Aug

Photo credit: Rebecca Need-Menear



