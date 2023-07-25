EDINBURGH 2023: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS Q&A

The Black Blues Brothers return to Edinburgh in August

By: Jul. 25, 2023

BWW caught up with Bilal Musa Huka to chat about The Black Blues Brothers returning to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about the Black Blues Brothers.

Imagine John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, dressed in the iconic Blues Brothers suits, jumping all around the stage and doing breath-taking acrobatics. That’s our show! But we are better in shape than John and Dan!

What sets it apart from other shows?

There are many beautiful acrobatics show at the Fringe. You should see as much as possible!


Our show is different because it bring the traditional acrobatics skills from Africa at another level, putting them in a funny story full of gags and great music. It’s a family show: the youngest will enjoy the incredible stunts for an hour without a break. The oldest will love the reminiscent of the cult movie The Blues Brothers, its wonderful soundtrack and the soul energy we put in human pyramids, somersaults and limbo with fire.

How has the show been received so far?

I have to say it is a great success all over the world. We performed for more than 500.000 spectators, including Pope Francis and Prince Albert of Monaco. We were invited to perform to the Royal Variety Performance, what a honour! That night King Charles III introduced the show and praised the tremendous talent of the artists.
From a little town in Italy to the Adelaide Fringe Festival, from the most beautiful theatres around Europe to the most important festivals, The Black Blues Brothers go into the heart of people.

Having performed at the festival before, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

Nobody knows what to expect from the Fringe! And that’s the beauty of this unique festival! We know we have to work hard and give the best every day, but we are used to it. The first days will be fundamental to spread the voice. This is our third time there and in the last year the audience loved the show. So, we want more Fringe spectators to fall in love with us. Because everybody needs somebody to love!

Are there any changes to the show from last year?

The show is changing date by date. The concept and the story remain the same but as we get stronger and stronger the acrobatics improve. So, the show is the same of last year, but we challenge who has already seen it to see it again: we bet they will enjoy as the first time, or even more!

Photo credit: Gabriele Tomè 

