EDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&A

BWW caught up with the team behind Guffy to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Guffy.

Guffy is an allegorical tale of the state of our nation told through the voices of 3 generations of the same family co-existing on the Bottom End of Alloa a land of no hopers and lost causes.

Why was this an important story to tell?

It is an important story to tell because it is a true reflection of our society.

A culmination of issues that affect and trickle through all areas of society to a level that many ignore.It tells the stories of those who's presence, lives and stories go unrepresented- Elissa Grace Actor

How are Pitlochry Theatre involved?

Pitlochry Festival is Theatre are part of the Edinburgh National Partnership which this year is supporting 6 plays from across Britain, with the Pleasance Theatre in London , to have their premieres at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Guffy is the only play to represent Scotland. Although we are supported in some areas we have still more funds to raise and as such we have a crowdfunder ongoing. If you can donate every little helps.

What would you like audience members to take away from it?

I would like Guffy to cause audience members to reflect on their understanding, conception of contemporary Scottish culture.

Are we equally representing all sections of society in our art?

What's next for the show after the Fringe?

Guffy may well have a life beyond the Fringe, we are in talks with Independent Theatre's, touring associations and producers.

We will forge a path best suited to our cast and crew.