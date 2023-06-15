EDINBURGH 2023: Growler Q&A

Growler is at Summerhall throughout August.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies Aged 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies Aged 87
Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 3 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London Photo 4 New Booking Period Announced For MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY at The O2, London

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Growler Q&A

BWW catches up with Dee Mulrooney to chat about bringing Growler to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Growler.

Growler is my alter-ego and performance piece and she’s an 82-year-old shamanic vulva who’s been exiled to Berlin. She’s from one of the oldest inner city working-class areas in Dublin, driven out of her family home by rising rents and poor quality of life. Accordingly she’s appointed herself the voice of the forgotten woman holding forth on femininity, classism, displacement, religion and ancestral folklore. The anonymity of the costume also allows her to speak frankly on topics such as sexuality, religion, class and sexual violence.

What wisdom does she have to share?

Growler is most definitely provocative and has a point to make, seeing herself as on a mission of healing the past to heal the future. She’s acutely aware that we’re living in the time of the anthropocene, and channels many voices - the dispossessed, the forgotten, the displaced and the dead, (yes, she channels dead people) - she’s learned that longing and belonging are universal to the human experience. Uprooted and exiled in her elder years she wanders the streets with her holy staff and shopping trolley exhorting people to "love the eejit" out of themselves. This exile has fostered a strange kind of freewheeling connection, no longer rooted to place, she’s now more like a desert rose rolling and blooming wherever the wind takes her. She has a tongue like a lash and can be as wise as witches, but also a heart of gold yearning for love and laughs.

How is the piece presented?

Growler is the setting. Whether appearing on street corners, under bridges, on trains or stages, she uses her drum, rattle and voice to take the audience on a theatrical, alchemical journey to the shadowlands and back. Through story, song, spoken word her aim is to have you laughing and crying in equal measure. She’s a self declared alchemist transmuting pain into power, power to love, healing to forgiveness, inviting the audience to sing and interact. No stone is left unturned - everyone’s welcome in Growler´s chapel.

Who would you like to come and see this performance?

It’s definitely an adult show due to the themes and Growler´s flowery vernacular, but as I said, other than that, everyone’s welcome in Growler´s space. Over the past five years, I’ve performed in a wide variety of circumstances, the back of moving trucks, music festivals, various European cities, to young and old and every class and creed, but I’ve found there’s always a connection, in every situation people are moved by her. She punches out a strong universal message about our essential connectedness no matter our gender, background or higher notions of ourselves, and all draped in a crushing velvet glove of history and humour. And despite being a giant vulva some of her biggest fans are famous cis men, Damien Dempsey and Jack L being two.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I believe art is medicine, I work intensely to facilitate this to happen. I prepare deeply to inhabit Growler and I often reach a state of total presence and flow when I perform. I know when I’m feeling this, and I think the audience does too. I believe there’s an alchemy possible in theatre that can transform and heal. To have everyone singing "love one another" as a call and response to a giant vulva moves me to tears. To create a vulnerable space where artist and audience are held in a moment of belonging and connection is what I´m after; for audiences to feel like they’ve had a heart opening, connected experience with Growler and each other.

Photo credit: Kyle Ferguson

Tickets are available at 

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
West End Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Glenda Jackson Photo
West End Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Glenda Jackson

SOLT/UKT has announced that West End theatres will dim their lights for the passing of Glenda Jackson.

2
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET, Almeida Theatre Photo
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET, Almeida Theatre

It can be a daunted thing to bring Shakespeare’s work to life – it’s something that is so familiar to the public that it can sometimes feel tired and overdone. And yet Rebecca Frecknall’s production of Romeo and Juliet at the Almeida is a wonderful retelling of a Shakespearean classic.  

3
Phantom Peak to Launch Brand New Season: SUMMERS PEAK Photo
Phantom Peak to Launch Brand New Season: SUMMERS PEAK

Following the success of The Platypus Parade, the UK’s first Open World Immersive Theme Park, Phantom Peak, has announced they will be launching Summers Peak from 22 July until the end of summer.

4
Review: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: THE SPITTING IMAGE MUSICAL, Phoenix Theatre Photo
Review: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: THE SPITTING IMAGE MUSICAL, Phoenix Theatre

Starting life in 1984 and garnering a successful reboot in 2020, Spitting Image remains a British comedy staple. Taking jabs at every public figure possible regardless if they’re a politician, celebrity, royal family member or musician, the cult classic show has made its way to the West End following a run at Birmingham Rep.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and CabaretEDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - DebutsEDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Debuts
Review: THE STAMPING GROUND, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: THE STAMPING GROUND, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Edinburgh International Book Festival Announces Its 2023 ProgrammeEdinburgh International Book Festival Announces Its 2023 Programme

Videos

Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video Video: First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video
New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You