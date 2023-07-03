EDINBURGH 2023: Amos Gill Q&A

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

BWW spoke to Amos Gill to chat about bringing In Pursuit of Happy(ish) to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about In Pursuit of Happy(ish)

It's a stand up show about trying to be happy and the many impediments we all have to getting there. Others have said my show is about a moron degenerate, grappling with stoic philosophy he clearly doesn't understand.

With this being your Edinburgh debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I believe so. While it's my debut in Edinburgh, I have been a comedian for over a decade and I've heard all the economic horror stories. I'm just looking forward to doing the show, drinking with the scots and hanging out with all my comic mates from around the world.

Where else might we know you from?

You might have seen me open for Jim Jefferies on his Arena Tours. I am the glint in your eye, the funny bloke you met down the pub, I am your voice, you dare not speak. I'm also on instagram and tiktok.

Who would you like to come and see your show?

Ted Serandos- CEO Netflix

An heiress who finds me enormously funny

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

A bag of coke. My audience are reprobates.

Photo credit: Jim Lee Photo

