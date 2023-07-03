EDINBURGH 2023: Amos Gill Q&A

In Pursuit of Happy(ish) comes to Gilded Balloon this August

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN Photo 4 Video: Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Amos Gill Q&A

BWW spoke to Amos Gill to chat about bringing In Pursuit of Happy(ish) to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about In Pursuit of Happy(ish)

It's a stand up show about trying to be happy and the many impediments we all have to getting there. Others have said my show is about a moron degenerate, grappling with stoic philosophy he clearly doesn't understand. 

With this being your Edinburgh debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I believe so. While it's my debut in Edinburgh, I have been a comedian for over a decade and I've heard all the economic horror stories. I'm just looking forward to doing the show, drinking with the scots and hanging out with all my comic mates from around the world.

Where else might we know you from?

You might have seen me open for Jim Jefferies on his Arena Tours. I am the glint in your eye, the funny bloke you met down the pub, I am your voice, you dare not speak. I'm also on instagram and tiktok. 

Who would you like to come and see your show?

Ted Serandos- CEO Netflix 

An heiress who finds me enormously funny 

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

A bag of coke. My audience are reprobates. 

Click Here

Photo credit: Jim Lee Photo

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
SIMA by Ellen Bannerman to Open at the Drayton Arms Theatre in July Photo
SIMA by Ellen Bannerman to Open at the Drayton Arms Theatre in July

The world premiere of Sima by Ellen Bannerman will be presented at Drayton Arms, 4th - 8th July 2023. 

2
tiata fahodzi Announces New Season, Including Nkenna Akunnas CHEEKY LITTLE BROWN Photo
tiata fahodzi Announces New Season, Including Nkenna Akunna's CHEEKY LITTLE BROWN

tiata fahodzi, the UK’s leading British African heritage contemporary theatre company, today announces a new season of theatre including a major tour of a new production; welcomes a new wave of six artists and creative associates to the tiata fahodzi family; and commissions a new Triple Bill of explosive short plays showcasing theatre’s most exciting new voices, all slated for autumn 2023/Spring 2024.

3
We Want to Remain Artistically Relevant and Energised. Guest Blog from Gareth Machin, Arti Photo
'We Want to Remain Artistically Relevant and Energised.' Guest Blog from Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative

Are professional performance and community participation two separate strands of work or should they seamlessly intertwine within an artistic project, a programme and an organisation? Should funding structures be separated out into professional and community work? Should they be equal priorities for publicly funded organisations?

4
Charlie McCullagh & Evelyn Hoskins to Lead 42 BALLOONS at The Lowry Photo
Charlie McCullagh & Evelyn Hoskins to Lead 42 BALLOONS at The Lowry

Tickets are now on sale for the first full production of new musical 42 Balloons playing at The Lowry, Salford from 18 April – 19 May 2024.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: OH MY GOD PARTICLE SHOW! Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: OH MY GOD PARTICLE SHOW! Q&A
Review: HENRY VI, Bard in the BotanicsReview: HENRY VI, Bard in the Botanics
EDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&A
Review: KEEPIN' THE HEID, Oran MorReview: KEEPIN' THE HEID, Oran Mor

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You