EDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&A

BWW caught up with Lynn Ferguson to chat about bringing Storyland to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Storyland.

There’s a story going on in your head that you think the rest of the world can hear, but they can’t. It's the one that wakes you up at 3 o’clock in the morning reminding you you’re an idiot for calling your teacher Mum by mistake in primary 3, or convincing you that the end of the world is nigh. It's the conversation that goes on in your head when you’re in Marks and Spencer working out whether you should go for egg and cress or tuna mayonnaise. It's the thoughts you have at your mother’s funeral, or the wedding of your best friend, or the birth of a baby, or moving into a new home.

Storyland is the engine everyone has inside their head that drives the machine. In this show I welcome you to mine.

Why bring it to the Fringe?

For me the Fringe was always the place to experiment with an idea. I guess it is less so now. But I am one of the old guard and I stubbornly believe that if you’re going to bring something to the Fringe, it should be something a bit different. The hour-long time slot really lends itself up for that.

Where else might we know you from?

Ach, loads of places, I’m an old entertainment tart. You might know me from the Fringe as I’ve been there a few times and won a Fringe first, a Stage award and a wee cluster of nominations. You might know me as a stand up or comedy actress as I've appeared on the BBC and channel 4 in various TV shows. You might know me from radio as I’ve written and performed in a few afternoon plays and wrote and performed in the sitcom Millport. Probably though, you’ll know me as the Scottish Chicken Mac, in Chicken Run 1 and 2.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone who has ever thought anything about anything ever and is over the age of 16.

What would you like audiences to take away from Storyland?

That they have more worth than they’ve been led to believe. That the story of their own life matters and even if they don’t plan on writing an autobiography any time soon (or, in fact, ever) they should recognise that.

