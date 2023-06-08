EDINBURGH 2023: Lindsey Santoro Q&A

BWW catches up with Lindsey Santoro to chat about bringing Pink Tinge to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Pink Tinge.

Hello! As it's my first run I wanted to do something that lets people know who I am and what my comedy is about. It's a show of demented stories from my life essentially. Understanding motherhood, relationships and trying to be a better person (spoiler, I am not a better anything, everything i do seems to make me worse)





Where else might we know you from?

I've been up on Sarah Millican's 'Elephant in the room' on BBC Radio 4, Channel 4's 'The joy of missing out' and Late Night Lycett and Comedy Central Live. Recently I have been tour support for Russell Kane, Angela Barnes and several dates of Joe Lycett's tour including one of the night's at Wembley Arena.





With this being your debut hour, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I was lucky enough to be part of the Best in Class showcase run by Sian Davies in 2018 which gives working class comedians a chance to go up to the Fringe for a week without the considerable financial burden of doing a full run. As part of the Best in Class alumni I am extremely grateful to Sian as I received a bursary from Best in Class for my run this year which will go towards running costs. As it's my first time doing a full run I am still not sure what to fully expect but it's a nice feeling being a small part of a massive arts based movement so I am going to embrace it and maybe have a lager shandy.

Who would you like to come and see it?

My Mom but she can't come because she doesn't want to leave the dog at home.



What would you like people to take away from Pink Tinge?

I hope people come away from Pink Tinge realising they are not as rancid as I am and that they should take an enormous amount of pride in that fact.

Tickets are available at Click Here

