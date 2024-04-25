MY SON'S A QUEER, Hannah Gadsby's WOOF!, and More Set For The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Underbelly has announced a host of shows for their largest venue at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – McEwan Hall. Highlights include:

- Hannah Gadsby returns to Edinburgh for the first time since 2017 after winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (and an Emmy) with their new show Woof!

- After an incredibly successful run in the Udderbelly in 2022 and a subsequent West-End season, Rob Madge returns with My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do) now in Underbelly's largest venue

- The Front List, a new partnership between Underbelly and the Edinburgh Book Festival featuring Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson, Alice Oseman, Salman Rushdie and more.

- Massaoke celebrates it's 10th year as the no. 1 party at the Fringe with Greatest Hits Live and Sing The Musicals

The full McEwan Hall programme:

Returning to the Fringe after 7 years, an Edinburgh Comedy Award and an Emmy win, Hannah Gadsby joins the programme for eight shows only. Another Fringe success story, Rob Madge returns after an extremely successful 2022 run in the Udderbelly and a subsequent West End season with their award-winning show My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?). Join them as they recreate their childhood Disney parade – and nobody is going to rain on it. The number 1 party of the Fringe Massaoke comes to McEwan Hall with two shows – Greatest Hits Live and Sing The Musicals.

The Front List is a new partnership with Edinburgh Book Festival including; modern legends of stage and screen, Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson; James O'Brien appearing fresh from his popular LBC radio show; cult favourite author of Heartstopper – now a smash-hit Netflix series, Alice Oseman; every millennial's parasocial best friend, Dolly Alderton; Booker Prize-winning Salman Rushdie appearing live from his home in New York; Sarah Crossan at a special event for secondary school students as part of the Baillie Gifford Schools Programme; prolific historical novelist Philippa Gregory; Richard Osman discusses his brand-new mystery series; conversation-changing author and mental health activist Matt Haig. Chairs for these events include Jackie Kay, Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, Wren James, Mishal Husain, and Chitra Ramaswamy, with more to be confirmed.

Returning favourites Foil Arms and Hog return after selling out every year since 2009, with their new show Skittish a mix of sketch comedy, audience participation and improvisation, Austentatious, fresh from a smash-hit West End season are celebrating their eleventh Fringe and Scotland's own Colin Cloud, asking the audience, what do you believe? What impact do those beliefs have on your existence?

Amazing Bubble Man makes the move from Udderbelly to McEwan Hall this year, ready to mesmerise the whole family with his bubble art, science, magic and fun. World hip-hop champions transport the whole family into the depths of New York with Dance N'Speak Easy, a festive cocktail of dance and song.

Underbelly's Big Brain Tumour Benefit returns for one night only on Tuesday 13th August, raising much-needed funds for the fight against Brain Tumours. All proceeds go to the Brain Tumour Charity with previous acts including Frank Skinner, Nina Conti, Phil Wang, Russell Howard and Emmanuel Sonubi. The full lineup up will be announced soon.

Underbelly will once again span across four performance hubs; Bristo Square, Cowgate, George Square and Circus Hub on the Meadows. The full programme across all venues will be announced in May. Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe runs from 2nd - 28th August. Festival goers can purchase tickets for the McEwan Hall programme and previously announced events from 10 am Thursday 25 April via the Underbelly website – www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk