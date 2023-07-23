EDINBURGH 2023: Angela Beevers Q&A

How To Write A Eulogy That Kills comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 23, 2023

EDINBURGH 2023: Angela Beevers Q&A

BWW caught up with Angela Beevers to chat about bringing How To Write A Eulogy That Kills to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about How To Write A Eulogy That Kills.

My show is a dark comedy all about my mother, a belly dancer, a honkytonk fiddler, a quality assurance expert on our family’s bee farm, a psychic, and she is also ghost because she is dead. It’s at times funny, droll, cringe, heart-warming, and sad - but above all, honest. I think as a society we are often scared of death and find it really hard to talk about. My goal with the show is to take an unflinching look at death and keep people laughing in the face of it. 

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Solo shows like this one are still not mainstream - Edinburgh is the pinnacle, really the ultimate place to bring a one woman show. I’ve always wanted to do this festival ever since I was a child - so bringing a show to Edinburgh for the first time is a huge goal achieved for me. I can’t wait to experience the festival as a performer for the first time. I love sharing my story, this is going to be a wonderful time. 

How has the show been received so far?

It’s gone great so far! In 2019 I got an Encore Producer’s Award at the Hollywood Fringe and I’ve had fantastic feedback from all the audience members who’ve seen it. I’ve even had my theatre tech miss the final cue because he was crying. As a comedian it is a new thing for me to do something that involves sadness, grief, and catharsis, but I’m enjoying leaning into that side as well. 

Who would you like to come and see it?

I think people of all ages can enjoy this show, and whether or not you’ve experienced grief, I think people relate to it. I’d love lots of different types of people to check this one out, it’s got something for parents and something for anyone with parents. I do love a rowdy crowd, so I’m excited for my show being on the later side. I think if I can get a looser audience people will feel more free to connect and laugh freely at some of the darker jokes I make. I want people to unbutton a bit about grief and death, and I hope that by having this show late it can feel a bit more like a party, or a celebration of life, if you will. 

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

Above all I want them to laugh. I want people to be able to look at death in a new way and feel more comfortable talking about it. The entire experience is so isolating so I hope by sharing my story that others will feel better about talking about death to their friends and family. But yeah, I want them to feel like the show is funny and it’s okay to laugh at the really dark stuff, cause that’s how you get through it. 

Angela Beevers: How To Write A Eulogy That Kills will be performed at 11pm in Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) from 2nd – 27th August (Not 14th)

Booking link: Click Here

Photo credit: Joseph Canoza

