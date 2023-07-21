EDINBURGH 2023: Myq Kaplan Q&A

BWW catches up with Myq Kaplan to chat about bringing ImPerfect to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about ImPerfect.

Thank you for asking! This is (part of) what ImPerfect (the perfect show) is about:

Growing up as a straight, white, cisgender, able-bodied, American man, I was led to believe the statement "I'm Perfect," and since then, I've been slowly realizing that maybe I ought remove the gap between the "I'm" and the Perfect." Thus, ImPerfect is an hour of standup comedy full of reflections on how I can improve as a human, a relationship partner, a comedian, a tiny chunk of universe doing its thing, AND MORE. (In joke form. The show is full of jokes. Hilarious jokes. Perfect jokes. It's a comedy show. I'm a comedian. I love you and thank you for receiving this. PS That part is not a joke.)

Why was this a story you wanted to share?

One major aspect of the show is that I've been creating it with my girlfriend of the past seven years, Rini, who I would say that I love more than life itself but she is PART of life itself, so I think it's a tie. RINI IS LIFE! I'm delighted to share my life with this partner, and so I'm excited to share our story with the world. Not to throw our happiness into your faces, but to sneak our happiness into your hearts.

Having done the Fringe before do you think you know what to expect from it?

This seems like a trick question, like I say "yes of course I know what to expect from it" and then you drop a water balloon on my head and say "well did you expect THAT?!?" and nice try! It won't be THAT easy to get me. My answer is yes of course I know what to expect from it: you dropping a water balloon on my head. What are you going to do NOW? (Also, I'm glad that I have one Fringe experience under my belt, and also I'll apply this wisdom that I've heard said elsewhere: if you've seen one Fringe experience, you've seen ONE Fringe experience. So, I'm coming into the Fringe with no expectations. Lots of hope, though! Okay fine, one expectation: I expect that if you see my show, you'll love it.)

Who would you like to come and see you?

Friends. Strangers. Strangers who become friends. Fans. Loved ones, especially ones who live far away and I rarely see and it would be a great surprise to see them. People who are in love. People who have been in love. People who want to be in love. People who love thinking. People who think loving. Anyone with a heart and/or a brain. Anyone with a body and/or a spirit. Any and all sentient beings, I guess?

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

Happiness and the roots of happiness. The end of suffering and the roots of suffering. Also an indelible Myq Kaplan-shaped stamp on their hearts which are now full to the brim of love, the knowledge that RINI IS LIFE, and a ticket for the next night's show because they want to see it again because I talk quickly and they might have missed a line or two because the audience was laughing too loudly for them to hear everything.



