EDINBURGH 2023: Joe McTernan Q&A

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
BWW caught up with Joe McTernan to chat about bringing Life Advice That Won't Change Your Life to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Life Advice That Won't Change Your Life.

It's a show about me following the advice of motivational speakers online and how I failed miserably at it. These inspirational gurus can often make you feel like you're not living life the best way so I offer some advice that will encourage you to live life to the adequate amount.

It's a high-energy, observational show and I've never been more proud of anything I've done.

With this being your debut hour, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I've performed shorter sets in previous festivals but this year carries a lot more weight. I've received a lot of tips from other comics. I'm going to pace myself and keep as healthy as possible as it's a long month and you can burn yourself out.

It's an incredibly fun month too so I'll need to remind myself to enjoy it. You never really know how each year will pan out which is what makes it exciting.

Where else might we know you from?

Ive been lucky enough to have my sketches online go viral so you may recognise me from them. The most popular ones being 'When you order a coffee' and 'Alien learns about alcohol'. A lot of my followers have messaged to tell me they're coming to the show which I'm thrilled about. I'm more known for my sketches but most of my career has been performing stand-up so hoping my followers enjoy me when I'm not dressed as a pink alien.

Who would you like to come and see your show?

I'd be lying if I didn't say lots of industry people who want to throw money at me resulting in a sitcom or the like. 

I enjoy the element of not knowing who will show up though: in previous years friends from school, family or other comedians make an appearance which is always lovely.

I'd love if Billy Connolly saw me perform. It's his fault that I'm doing all this.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I hope audiences feel a little better about the life they currently have other than the one others tell them they should have.

I also hope they're sore from laughing. Obviously you wasn't to write a show with a bit of meaning to it but my main ambition is to have the crowds laughing.

And hopefully they'll walk out thinking 'we'll need to come see him again'.

Joe McTernan: Life Advice That Won't Change Your Life Edinburgh Fringe - 6.45pm, 2nd – 28th August (Not 14th) Underbelly, Buttercup, Reid Concert Hall, Med Quad, Teviot Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9AG For tickets, book here: 

Tickets are available here: tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/joe-mcternan-life-advice-that-won-t-change-your-life 

