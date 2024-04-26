Video: Chip Zien Looks Back on His Epic, 15-Show Broadway Career

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld. This week we welcome Broadway star Chip Zien to tell us all about Harmony, Into The Woods, Falsettos, and how his appearance in Merrily We Roll Along led him to be Howard the Duck!

Chip Zien has worked in some of Broadway’s most iconic musicals with some of songwriting's best like Sondheim, Finn, Manilow, and more. From his over seventy TV and film credits to his fifteen Broadway shows, Chip has done it all. We discuss his upbringing in Milwaukee, as the son of a plumber, magically led him to NYC and to Broadway.

How did he lie his way into his first gig? How did he collaborate with William Finn? How did he get himself cast in Into The Woods? What was it like to create Harmony downtown and eventually to Broadway? We ask Chip and he shares all these incredible talks only on The Roundtable.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

