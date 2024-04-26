Review: JAMES V: KATHERINE, Tron Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



James V: Katherine is the fifth instalment in The James Plays written by Rona Munro. This production is directed by Orla O'Loughlin and produced by Raw Material Arts and Capital Theatres. This play puts a lesser-known female historical figure at the centre of its storytelling.

It's the eve of Patrick Hamilton's (Benjamin Osugo) wedding and he is unsure about his marriage to childhood friend Jenny (Alyth Ross). They're not in love but more pressing, he is about to be executed for his preachings which are against the church. His sister Katherine (Catriona Faint) is nineteen and she believes in her brother's teachings and is prepared to die for what she believes.

This is a bold, rebellious production and Becky Minto's set design is wonderfully atmospheric. Derek Anderson's lighting design complements it beautifully and makes this show a real visual treat.

At its heart, James V: Katherine is a queer love story. Catriona Faint is a force of nature as Katherine, a woman who is torn between standing up for what she believes in and the person she loves. Sean Connor plays King James with quite the swagger. Cocky but charming, he involves himself in the final confrontation where Katherine is begged to recant her beliefs. Connor doesn't have a huge amount of stage time but he steals every scene he is part of.

With a 75-minute run time, this is one of the more compact instalments of the James Plays. It works entirely as a standalone piece, and you don't need to be a huge history buff or have seen the previous plays to follow it. James V: Katherine is a wonderful addition to this collection of plays that has the audience captivated throughout.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

