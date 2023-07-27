EDINBURGH 2023: Patti Harrison Q&A

BWW caught up with Patti Harrison to chat about bringing My Huge Tits Huge Because They Are Infected Not Fake! to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about My Huge Tits Huge Because They Are Infected NOT FAKE!

Secondly, I am hoping to use this run of shows as an opportunity to get out of my comfort zone, trying out some new things I've been putting together, and hopefully generating some more new things in the process. First and foremost, this is an attempt for me to clear my name of the violent media slander and to reclaim the narrative around my highly politicized body .(Just!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Kidding!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)

That’s quite the title! Who would you like your audience to be?

I think this show is ideally for open-minded people who aren't looking for something too serious or formal. There are a few moments I would consider somewhat graphically sexual and/or violent, so people who can tolerate that. And maybe even people who are... silly. :^P

But I'll say what I like about the Fringe is that it draws so many different kinds of people, so you sometimes get people at your shows who wouldn't normally be the usual "demo" for it. It's scary sometimes, but I think getting out of a bubble is also exciting. Life is amazing. It's time for us to rock out. "La dulce vita" as they say in many of the incredible European places around the world.

Having performed at the festival last year, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I have only been to the one, so I would assume it wouldn't be too different from last year. But I suppose it possibly could be. I don't want to assume too much around that and misguide my expectations. I try not to get my hopes up as I've gotten my hopes up about things before, like for example; the results of a surgery, only to be wildly disappointed by the traumatically unsuccessful, life-changing results. Your question made me sad. Really sad. Try asking questions that don't make people feel sad.

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

It's the only show that promises that the real JK Rowling comes out and shakes everyone's hands and answers everyone's questions for exactly 20 minutes; No more, no less, but cannot follow through on that promise... yet. You see, not many can say they have boundaries like she does. But that's why she's our culture queen, and yes, I'll just come out and say it; my partner. I've never said that before. But she's my partner. It feels so good not to hide. Not to hide anymore. She could be at the show. We're still in talks. We're still talking about it. We talk all the time though. Because we're partners. :)

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I hope that they leave the show having had a good time, and also leave having learned the truth about our world and about what God is. That they take whatever rubbish they brought with them into the theater. For example, if someone brings a pop into the theatre (i believe you call it soda) and they finish the drink, they take the empty can with them out of the theater when they leave. My greater hope is that they recycle that can. I hope there's not a rubbish strike. Because then where do we put our rubbish, the ocean? Where that sad submarine event just happened. So sad. Your question just made me so sad. Try asking questions that don't make people feel sad.

