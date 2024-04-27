Video: Esparza and Kushnier Sing 'Believe the Day is Coming' from GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL

Previews start May 5, 2024 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

By: Apr. 27, 2024
Watch Raúl Esparza and Jeremy Kushnier perform "Believe the Day is Coming" and hear the GALILEO:  A ROCK MUSICAL creative team discuss the show's theme of truth vs. power in the video here!

Helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Galileo is written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong and features an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, with choreography by David Neumann.

The cast features Raúl Esparza as ‘Galileo Galilei’, Jeremy Kushnier as ‘Cardinal Maffeo Barberini,’ Madalynn Mathews as ‘Virginia,’ Christian Magby as ‘Alessandro Tarantola,” Javier Muñoz as ‘Cardinal Morosini,’ and Bradley Dean as ‘Cardinal Grasso.’
 
Rounding out the rest of the cast are (in alphabetical order): Gabrielle ElisabethAdam HalpinMichal KolaczkowskiClaire KwonNicole Kyoung-Mi LambertMichael J. MainwaringAlexander MendozaBrian Ray NorrisChase PeacockNoah PlomgrenDavid Rowen, DeMone Seraphin, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, Zalah Brenae Vallien, and Adrian Villegas.

The creative team for Galileo includes Brian Usifer (Music Supervisor and Orchestrator), Roberto Sinha (Music Director), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras (Projections), Tom Watson (Wig, Hair, & Makeup), Ben Villegas Randle (Associate Director), T. Oliver Reid (Associate Choreographer), Jonathan Bauerfeld (Associate Music Director & Score Associate), Anna Grigo (Associate Scenic Design), Sarah Smith (Associate Costume Design), Vicki Bain (Associate Lighting Design), Kevin Kennedy (Associate Sound Design), Rick Steiger (Production Stage Manager), Amy Marsico (Stage Manager), Karen Evanouskas (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting).



