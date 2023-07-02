EDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&A

Feral comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in August

Jul. 02, 2023

BWW caught up with Louise Young to chat about bringing Feral to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us about Feral 

My show ‘Feral’ is autobiographical and about ‘class, chaos and coming out’. It will also include other elements of my life experience: coming out as gay, mental illness, experiencing Turkish culture through a Geordie lens and a number of chaotic life experiences. It will also go into chaos and how dysfunction can spiral quickly in deprived areas. This sounds horribly depressing but luckily chaos and dysfunction can be hilarious.

The work in progress of the show received a nomination for Leicester Comedy Festival Best Debut Show 2023 after I performed it in February.

Why did you think this was an important story to tell 

I look at working classness but more specifically what it means to be a more unpalatable type of working class. A version of working-class defined by poverty and falling through the cracks. I’ve not seen loads of shows like this … but that’s nothing to go on because I’ve not seen loads of shows I just watch repeats of Golden Girls. 

Who would you like to come to see it?

Everyone I’m obviously terrified about ticket sales aside from that, loud laughers. 

What would you like audiences to take away from it

It’s a very personal show so it’s hard to know what people will take from it, I’m an absolute hippy so I just hope it maybe makes some people feel less alone if they are struggling with being a bit chaotic. I mostly hope that people take away from it how well I write jokes.

Where else might we know you from?

I’m a regular in comedy clubs up and down the country. I have supported Alan Carr, Tom Allen and Jason Manford on their nationwide tours around the UK and Ireland. I have appeared on Comedy Central Live! as well as writing and acting in Channel 4’s Original Comedy Shorts on three sketches.  

In 2020 I was nominated for Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year and the following year nominated for Leicester Comedy Festival’s Best Festival Appearance.  In 2019 I also presented a weekly comedy show on BBC Radio Newcastle and went on to be nominated for a Gillard Award in 2020 for Newcomer of the Year.

Recommended For You