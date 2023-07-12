EDINBURGH 2023: Caroline McEvoy Q&A

BWW caught up with Caroline McEvoy to chat about bringing Street Smart to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Why was this a show you wanted to create?

I wanted to make a show that I think is funny, first and foremost. This year I’m doing a 45 minute show, so it’s not so much about needing to land a ‘theme’ or ‘make a point’ (I’ll have a think about that for my debut hour another year). It’s more about me having fun and creating something that I’d like to watch if I was an audience member at the Fringe. Street Smart is a compilation of all of my best bits of stand-up, lots of little stories wound together, and if I had to pick a theme, I’d say it’s about me trying and failing to be cool (I’m very not cool). I'm feeling good about it - so far...

With this being your first solo show, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

Yes and no. I did a split bill show last year, so I’ve already done the festival once and know what it’s like to do a show every day – from flyering to performing to celebrating/commiserating in the pub afterwards. But this year is my first solo show, so I’m also expecting it to be a lot more full-on because this time I'm doing all the work. Saying that, I’m excited. The Fringe is like a big holiday. All my comedy friends are there. I’m in a beautiful city. I get to do comedy every day. Specifically I'm expecting sleep deprivation, junk food, and at least one visit to The Edinburgh Dungeon Tour.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Everyone. Can I say everyone? Is that a cheat answer? Fellow Irish people are particularly welcome. I’ve got some jokes especially for them.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I want them to enjoy my show and feel uplifted at the end. I think people will relate to some of the more embarrassing parts of the show, and maybe see something of themselves in it. There should be a healthy mix of both laughing with me and laughing at me!

