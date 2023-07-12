EDINBURGH 2023: Caroline McEvoy Q&A

Street Smart comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As Photo 1 National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As New Music Director
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 2 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming Photo 3 Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming
Review: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 4 Review: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Caroline McEvoy Q&A

BWW caught up with Caroline McEvoy to chat about bringing Street Smart to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Why was this a show you wanted to create?

I wanted to make a show that I think is funny, first and foremost. This year I’m doing a 45 minute show, so it’s not so much about needing to land a ‘theme’ or ‘make a point’ (I’ll have a think about that for my debut hour another year). It’s more about me having fun and creating something that I’d like to watch if I was an audience member at the Fringe. Street Smart is a compilation of all of my best bits of stand-up, lots of little stories wound together, and if I had to pick a theme, I’d say it’s about me trying and failing to be cool (I’m very not cool). I'm feeling good about it - so far...

 

With this being your first solo show, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

Yes and no. I did a split bill show last year, so I’ve already done the festival once and know what it’s like to do a show every day – from flyering to performing to celebrating/commiserating in the pub afterwards. But this year is my first solo show, so I’m also expecting it to be a lot more full-on because this time I'm doing all the work. Saying that, I’m excited. The Fringe is like a big holiday. All my comedy friends are there. I’m in a beautiful city. I get to do comedy every day. Specifically I'm expecting sleep deprivation, junk food, and at least one visit to The Edinburgh Dungeon Tour.

 

Who would you like to come and see it? 

Everyone. Can I say everyone? Is that a cheat answer? Fellow Irish people are particularly welcome. I’ve got some jokes especially for them.

 

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I want them to enjoy my show and feel uplifted at the end. I think people will relate to some of the more embarrassing parts of the show, and maybe see something of themselves in it. There should be a healthy mix of both laughing with me and laughing at me!

Tickets are available here: 

 

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
FEMME NATALE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
FEMME NATALE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Femme Natale comes to Edinburgh Fringe next month. Performances run August 15th – 20th and 22nd – 27th at the Just the Tonic/Cask Room.

2
A Play, A Pie and A Pint Announce Autumn Season Photo
A Play, A Pie and A Pint Announce Autumn Season

A Play, A Pie and A Pint (PPP) is delighted to announce its Autumn 2023 season featuring 12 exciting new plays themed around Tales of Coming Home

3
Stefanie Rummels CHANSONS Now Available to Watch Digitally at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
Stefanie Rummel's CHANSONS Now Available to Watch Digitally at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023

CHANSONS - Songs and Stories from Piaf, Brel, Me and France - is now available to watch digitally at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023!

4
TUNEabomber Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
TUNEabomber Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

He never wanted to be a monster, just a musical theatre star – and to prove it Unabomber Ted Kaczynski comes back from the grave to perform the musical he wrote and rehearsed in solitary for you, his parole board. 

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: PARALLEL Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: PARALLEL Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: The Kinsey Sicks Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: The Kinsey Sicks Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: A Comedy of Operas Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: A Comedy of Operas Q&A

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You