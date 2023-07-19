EDINBURGH 2023: MEMORIES OF THE EARLY 1950s Q&A

Memories of the early 1950s comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming Photo 1 Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming
HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month Photo 2 HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month
EDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&A Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&A
BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Photo 4 BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: MEMORIES OF THE EARLY 1950s Q&A

BWW caught up with Christine Hayward to chat about bringing Memories of the Early 1950s to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Memories of the Early 1950s

We will be remembering the way we lived, focusing on the good things, e.g. Children's favourite songs;  luxuries and necessities;    radio programmes;  early television; films; what children could buy with pocket-money; the quiet way we celebrated Christmas and then the traditional Scottish New Year's Eve with Scottish friends.       Songs will include "The Little White Duck";  "Little Things Mean a Lot";  "Gilly Gilly Ossenfeffer....."   and we end with "Memories are made of This".  Audiences are invited to sing along.      

Why was this an era you wanted to showcase?

There were aspects of the way we led a simple quieter life that compare favourably with today's  stuff such as the internet, smart phones, fast-moving adverts, noise everywhere.   Many people who are now in their 70s and 80s can share their memories with their grandchildren.   I wish I had known more about my grandparents when I was young.   I just have faded black and white photographs.  

Being young in the 1950s - did we have a happier life than today's youngsters?    I think "Yes" - what do the audience think?

What do you think was so special about the 1950s?

Special times -  I remember that my mother was always there for me.  She was always cooking, ironing etc etc and this made for a secure comfortable home for us all.   Summer holidays were special - a fortnight in a remote seaside village in Wales - a ramshackle cottage with an outside loo.   But the Beach!   I still yearn (at the age of 77) to go back there with a bucket and spade, and watch the tide come in to fill the moat and then wash away my castle!  

Who would you like to come and see it?

Any one,  any age.   There will be audience-participation, so hopefully there will be contributions - and  questions such as "how did we manage without....."

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

As they go out into the overwhelming hustle and bustle of the Street, I hope they  are leaving with a smile on the faces and a song in the hearts. Audiences will take away ideas about telling their friends and relatives at home about this event.   My message to young people:  "Please talk to your grandparents/great grandparents about their early lives.  They may well want to share this with you, and they will appreciate the fact that you are interested".   The can tell you how full their lives were without the modern technology.  

The illustrated Souvenir Programme/Song Sheet can be taken away.   

Tickets are available here: Click Here

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
IrrePRESSible Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
IrrePRESSible Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

IrrePRESSible comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month. Performances run 14-20 August.

2
BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Photo
BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe

Get ready for an unforgettable night of cross-cultural comedy as BATSU! makes its UK debut at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe. Experience the fusion of Japanese batsu game with American humor, as comedy warriors face off in hilarious challenges with electrifying punishments. Don't miss this must-see event at the Cowgate, hosted by Underbelly.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&A

BWW caught up with the team behind Guffy to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
Ian Stone, Joe McTernan, and More to Play Edinburgh Fringe Festival Next Month Photo
Ian Stone, Joe McTernan, and More to Play Edinburgh Fringe Festival Next Month

Edinburgh Fringe will present 7 comedy shows next month!

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Laser Kiwi Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Laser Kiwi Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Sarah Cameron West Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Sarah Cameron West Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Claire Woolner Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Claire Woolner Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Georgie Carroll Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Georgie Carroll Q&A

Videos

Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Showgirls and Spies
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/03-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christopher Macarthur-Boyd (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/21-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You