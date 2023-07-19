EDINBURGH 2023: MEMORIES OF THE EARLY 1950s Q&A

BWW caught up with Christine Hayward to chat about bringing Memories of the Early 1950s to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Memories of the Early 1950s

We will be remembering the way we lived, focusing on the good things, e.g. Children's favourite songs; luxuries and necessities; radio programmes; early television; films; what children could buy with pocket-money; the quiet way we celebrated Christmas and then the traditional Scottish New Year's Eve with Scottish friends. Songs will include "The Little White Duck"; "Little Things Mean a Lot"; "Gilly Gilly Ossenfeffer....." and we end with "Memories are made of This". Audiences are invited to sing along.

Why was this an era you wanted to showcase?

There were aspects of the way we led a simple quieter life that compare favourably with today's stuff such as the internet, smart phones, fast-moving adverts, noise everywhere. Many people who are now in their 70s and 80s can share their memories with their grandchildren. I wish I had known more about my grandparents when I was young. I just have faded black and white photographs.

Being young in the 1950s - did we have a happier life than today's youngsters? I think "Yes" - what do the audience think?

What do you think was so special about the 1950s?

Special times - I remember that my mother was always there for me. She was always cooking, ironing etc etc and this made for a secure comfortable home for us all. Summer holidays were special - a fortnight in a remote seaside village in Wales - a ramshackle cottage with an outside loo. But the Beach! I still yearn (at the age of 77) to go back there with a bucket and spade, and watch the tide come in to fill the moat and then wash away my castle!

Who would you like to come and see it?

Any one, any age. There will be audience-participation, so hopefully there will be contributions - and questions such as "how did we manage without....."

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

As they go out into the overwhelming hustle and bustle of the Street, I hope they are leaving with a smile on the faces and a song in the hearts. Audiences will take away ideas about telling their friends and relatives at home about this event. My message to young people: "Please talk to your grandparents/great grandparents about their early lives. They may well want to share this with you, and they will appreciate the fact that you are interested". The can tell you how full their lives were without the modern technology.

The illustrated Souvenir Programme/Song Sheet can be taken away.

