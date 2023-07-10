EDINBURGH 2023: Robin Tran Q&A

Don't Look At Me comes to Edinburgh in August

Jul. 10, 2023

EDINBURGH 2023: Robin Tran Q&A

BWW caught up with Robin Tran to chat about bringing Don't Look At Me to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Don’t Look At Me.

It’s a personal silly funny show, taking people through the journey of a very dark life full of struggles and triumphs but with this childlike spirit of hope. And even though the struggles may seem specific on the surface, I tap into a universal emotional resonance so that even straight white guys will go “wow I somehow related to your stories about an Asian trans woman!”

With this being your Edinburgh debut, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I can only guess. I’ve been watching YouTube videos to prepare for the scenery and traveling around the city.  I’ve accepted awhile ago that you can try to mentally prepare for anything but you won’t know how it feels until it happens, so I’m actually excited for the unknown!

Who would you like to come and see your show?

People who love dark humor! People who find it funny to see a chubby short Asian trans woman who wears a giant bow on her head.

And who would you suggest maybe doesn’t come?

I’d say anybody who says Joe Rogan is their favorite comedian doesn’t come. I don’t think they’d like my set at all and I don’t wanna see your arms crossed in the front row angrily judging my jokes.

What would you like audiences to take away from it? I hope they will remember how they felt when they heard some of these jokes. I hope they expand their perspectives on trans people, Asians, the healthcare system, etc. I hope they remember that it’s okay to be silly in a dark world. It’s the best coping mechanism.

Robin Tran’s debut stand up show ‘Don’t Look At Me’ is at Assembly George Square: The Box at 6.25pm 2nd – 27th August (except 15th) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

