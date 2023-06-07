EDINBURGH 2023: Christopher Macarthur-Boyd Q&A

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd on bringing Scary Times to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow Photo 2 Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo 3 Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Christopher Macarthur-Boyd Q&A

BWW catches up with Christopher Macarthur-Boyd about bringing his new show Scary Times to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Scary Times.

Scary Times is the new show that I'm taking to the Edinburgh Fringe. My last show Oh No was all about losing my mind during the pandemic, culminating in suicidal ideation and realising that it's important to derive your self-worth from things other than your job. The Scotsman described it as "breezy". I really liked talking about quite heavy themes, so I'm trying to develop that aspect of my writing.

We're living in quite scary times, what with the collapse of the N.H.S., and the death of the high street, and the collapse of the pound, and the heartbreaking political climate where the Labour party's line on immigration is pretty much identical to what the BNP's was. I think it's worthwhile to try and find humour in that. I've also wrote quite a good joke about pickled onion Monster Munch, so, something for everybody. 

What are the advantages to performing in Monkey Barrel again?

This will be my third year in a row performing a show at Monkey Barrel, and I absolutely love it. They've got me in a new venue for them (The Tron) that they've taken over from Just The Tonic, and I'm really excited to do my show there because some of my favourite comedians have done runs there like Eddie Pepitone, and I've heard that it's a brilliant space. Very few other venues promote local acts as much as Monkey Barrel does, and they get the best of the best because their deal treats you like a human being. There's places at the fringe where you can sell every seat at full-price for the entire month, and then put on extra shows and sell those out as well, and the comedian is walking away several thousand pounds in debt. It's great to work with a company that isn't ethically bankrupt. 

Tell us a bit about your podcast, Enjoy An Album.

Yeah, me and a great comedian that you should go and see called Liam Withnail do a podcast at Monkey Barrel Comedy's new in-house recording studio called Enjoy An Album. We started off listening to every album of Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list as a lockdown project, but then Liam had a near-death experience and we realised that life is too short to listen to some of the pish that was on there. Now we let our guests and our audience and our whims decide what records we should listen to, and it's been brilliant. We've had a run of really great guests recently, and I think me and Liam both love making it. We're going through a phase just now of talking about 9/11 in every episode of the podcast, but I think that'll pass.

Where else might we know you from?

I don't know! I've been opening up for Frankie Boyle and Susie McCabe on their national tours as a support act, and I used to have a programme on BBC Scotland called Up For It. That seems to be what most people recognise me from, just now. I was on the Some Laugh podcast, and they put a clip up of me on Tik Tok, and somebody commented, "I think this wee guy is my neighbour, he's always chainsmoking outside my flat at like three in the morning."

Who else are you looking forward to seeing at the festival?

Too many to count. This will be my eighth or ninth run at the Fringe and its incredibly dope to see all the friends I've made over the years at the Fringe again. It's such a lovely month, for all the things that are wrong with the entire endeavour. I've been commuting through from Glasgow the last few years, which cuts down on the amount of time I can spend seeing shows, but I've found a wee flat to share with Marc Jennings and Stuart McPherson, so at the very least I'll have to see their shows because it will be awkward in the kitchenette area if I don't. 

Tickets are available at :

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
YOGA WITH JILLIAN Limbers Up For The Edinburgh Fringe Photo
YOGA WITH JILLIAN Limbers Up For The Edinburgh Fringe

Guaranteed to get the blood pumping and open your Chakras so you're ready for a day on the Fringe, Yoga with Jillian, a brand-new screwball comedy by Lia Romeo opens at the Pleasance on 2 August and promises to give your chuckle muscles a good workout.

2
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB Photo
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB

1920s Broomielaw in Glasgow was ruled by a little-remembered and little spoke about gang called the White Hats. This wasn’t your usual bunch of butch macho razor-boys, no, the White Hat Boys did it differently. They stole, sold their bodies, bribed government officials and wealthy clients with the threat of turning them in to the police for acts of homosexuality. And they did it whilst in drag.

3
Review: STRICTLY BALLROOM, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo
Review: STRICTLY BALLROOM, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Directed by Britain’s best loved TV Judge, Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical follows arrogant, rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings (Kevin Clifton). When his radical and daring dance style sees him fall out of favour with Australian Federation, he must dance with beginner, Fran (Faye Brookes). Together they find the courage to defy tradition and discover that to win, your steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom!

4
LAST Comes to Pleasance Courtyard in August Photo
LAST Comes to Pleasance Courtyard in August

The world premiere of Lash by award-winning playwright and Fringe favourite Philip Stokes, performed by Jack Stokes, winner of the Theatre Weekly Award for Best Solo Performer at last year’s Fringe, opens at the Pleasance Courtyard on 2 August at 23.00, just in time for last orders (press performances from 4 August).  

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Review: STRICTLY BALLROOM, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: STRICTLY BALLROOM, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow
Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN, Royal Conservatoire of ScotlandReview: CHILDREN OF EDEN, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
Review: HEY DUGGEE, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: HEY DUGGEE, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Edinburgh Revue Show
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/20-6/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ross Leslie: Unfit For A King (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You