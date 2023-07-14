EDINBURGH 2023: THE RETREAT Q&A

BWW caught up with Rebekka Johnson to chat about bringing The Retreat to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Retreat.

The Retreat is a narrative comedy variety show that spoofs an overenthusiastic corporate retreat. We (Rebekka Johnson and Anne Gregory) host the show - the kickoff event for fictional company “MEN-ses Period Panties” - and act as girl boss “She-E-O’s” of the company. A rotating cast of guest acts serve as entertainment and the audience are employees of our absolutely terrible period panty company. Between guest acts, we sync periods with the audience by howling at the blood moon, read horrific reviews of our product (spoiler: our undies don’t absorb a damn thing) and even dance in our underwear to W.A.P. (our crotches are “wet” not because we’re turned on, but because our menstrual panties don’t work).

Who all is involved in the creative process?

We’re all involved, but we (Anne and Rebekka) primarily write the show although our producer, Kate Nash, is writing her bit with us. We all perform (Anne and Rebekka on all the dates and Kate on nights when her touring schedule allows). While writing, if it doesn’t make us laugh, it doesn’t make it into the show. Then we rehearse and continue to laugh (well, mostly Rebekka laughs at me (Anne) when I dance because I am a TERRIBLE dancer). And Anne mostly laughs at me (Rebekka) when I pee my pants from laughing at her.





Where else might we know some of you from?

You know Kate Nash from her award-winning feminist pop music and you know both Kate and Rebekka from Netflix’s GLOW as well as their short films, Wild Bitch and Bad Rabbit. You might know Anne, because she’s been “that Midwestern-looking Mom” on many commercials and on TV shows like Punk’d and Parks and Recreation.





Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Edinburgh is the largest, most exciting theater festival in the world. We missed doing live comedy shows during the pandemic and are thrilled to be back where we belong (twerking on stage). We cannot wait to perform our show alongside so many other brilliant theater productions. Also, being from perpetually cloudy LA, Rebekka and Anne want to go to Scotland for the sunny weather.





Will each show have special guests?

Yes! Every show will have a different roster of Fringe talent, ranging from drag, to characters, to stand-up, to musicians including Kate Nash (on select dates).





Who would you like to come and see The Retreat?

Sharon Horgan - are you out there? We want to work with you (and/or just be your best friends). If Sharon can’t make it, we want people who like absurd comedy to come. We want to share our silliness with the world because the world (like our boss girl She-E-O characters) takes itself way too seriously. If you’re looking to have a good time at Fringe and see a bunch of different comedy acts in one show - The Retreat is for you.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

We want audiences to leave saying, “Damn that was fun.” If audiences also leave saying, “Those middle-aged birds looked HOT in those diapers” that would be a bonus.

The Retreat: Absurd Comedy for a Batsh*t Insane World at 20:00 in Underbelly – Cowgate from: 3rd - 27th August

Tickets: Click Here

