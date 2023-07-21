EDINBURGH 2023: Ian Stone Q&A

Ian Stone will make it better come to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 21, 2023

EDINBURGH 2023: Ian Stone Q&A

BWW catches up with Ian Stone to chat about bringing Ian Stone Will Make It Better to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Ian Stone will make it better.

Ian Stone will Make it Better is an hour of jokes written and performed by me, Ian Stone. If, as intended, people laugh uproariously, it will have achieved it's primary objective. Just to give me a little leeway, I did consider calling the show 'Ian Stone will try not to make it appreciably worse' but I wasn't sure that would help with selling the show

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Showbiz answer - it's an honour to part of the greatest arts festival in the world in one of the most beautiful cities on earth

Actual answer - I'm so needy, I crave adulation from total strangers on a nightly basis and I can get more of that in Edinburgh than anywhere else 

Do you feel you know what to expect from the Fringe?

This is my eighth solo show and my twenty fifth visit in total to the Edinburgh fringe so I'd like to think I've seen most things that the Fringe can offer. Mind you, last year, the weather was glorious and it was the first year that the rubbish collectors went on strike so who knows. Perhaps this year, we'll have an outbreak of rickets or maybe a minor meteor strike. We'll see

What are the advantages to performing at a Laughing Horse venue?

Laughing Horse have given me the Ballroom at The Counting House at 4pm every day. It's one of the best rooms for stand up in Edinburgh and it's a great time to see a show. Also, it's very central and it's only a ten minute walk from where I'm staying.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

As it's a free show where audiences make a donation at the end, I'll say 'a lot less money than they came in with'

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

