EDINBURGH 2023: Mary O'Connell Q&A

Money Princess comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 07, 2023

BWW caught up with Mary O'Connell to chat about bringing Money Princess to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Money Princess.

Money Princess was born out of me having crippling money anxiety which, in many ways, has held me back from taking risks in my life. There are three conflicting aspects to me; there's the scarcity mindset part that thinks all I need to do is play by the rules, work, save money and never do anything fun; there's the side of me that loves spending and the sense of control it gives me and who aspires to be a girl boss who has a vulgar amount of money; and then there's this free spirit performer side who just wants to make art and connect with people. And it's a bit tricky to be all these things at once. But it's also a silly, heartfelt show where I throw cash into the audience. Fake, of course. I'm not made of money.

Who else is involved in the creative process?

I have the wonderful Elf Lyons as my director. She's been brilliant at pushing me further into performance styles that are fun and exciting and out of my comfort zone. I'm also being presented by my lovely team at United Agents and the show is being produced by the brilliant people at Impatient Productions. It's been so interesting to work with a team because I'm so used to doing gigs on my own but an hour show is an elevated version of what I was doing before and so I'm really lucky to have such an incredible team behind me. 

What is the OF TV Comedy Creative Fund and what has winning it meant to you?

Winning the OF TV Comedy Creative Fund has definitely not made my relationship to money any less complicated. It was the most bizarre week of my life and I'm so glad that I did it. Winning the competition has showed me that I do need to take more risks and back myself more as a comedian because that was a risk that paid off in the most absurd, hilarious, mad way. I had already decided on calling my Edinburgh show Money Princess before I'd entered and won the competition and thereby came into a buttload of prize money. It also felt like all those wealth manifestations I've been doing came true. Now I'm concerned my manifesting powers are too strong. 

With this being your Edinburgh debut do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I've been to the festival quite a few times in very low stakes type shows so I'm well versed with the vibe: the late nights in Pleasance Dome, the student sketch comedy, being ambushed by the silent discos who haunt the streets of Edinburgh. But I'm sure there will be new discoveries with doing my debut. My show is at Pleasance which is super exciting - not least because I will have tech and won't have to ask for money in a bucket at the end of the show. Although I will miss doing my bucket speech. And counting the money with my bare hands.  

What would you like people to take away from the show?

I want people to see the world through the absurd lens that I see it through. It's all nonsense. I still wanna win, though. And I don't want people to feel bad for buying into the nonsense, because I'm right there with you. Also, I'm selling nonsense the back for £10.99. Please buy my nonsense. 

Mary O’Connell’s debut stand up show ‘Money Princess’ is at the Pleasance Courtyard – Bunker 3 at 6pm from 2nd – 27th August (not 15TH) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

