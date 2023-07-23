EDINBURGH 2023: The Importance of Being...Earnest? Q&A

The Importance of Being...Earnest? comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 23, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 4 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: The Importance of Being...Earnest? Q&A

BWW caught up with company member Trynity Silk to chat about bringing The Importance of Being...Earnest? to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Importance of Being...Earnest?

The play starts out as a traditional rendition of the original, until the actor playing Ernest Worthing fails to arrive on cue and the director of the piece is forced to cast a (real) audience member in his place. What ensues is 70 minutes of side-splitting hilarity with a domino effect of mishaps and mayhem. The quick-thinking cast, with the help of a generous and heroic audience, see the show to the end.

Having had such a successful run in 2022 do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

Last year was incredible, we had the time of our lives. The festival as a whole was an exhilarating and inspiring experience. We expect the same and more this year. We have a fantastic time slot (16:40 at The Pleasance Beyond) which promises to draw a lovely audience ready for non-stop laughter. We’re looking forward to working with the fantastic team at The Pleasance, seeing as many shows as we possibly can, and of course, what is Edinburgh without a Cèilidh?

Why bring it back?

We've gone to great lengths to create an interactive experience that breaks down the barriers between the stage and the spectators. Expect surprises, moments of shared connection, and opportunities for you to become an active participant in the chaos and magic unfolding before your eyes. A year of dedication, creativity, and hard work have been poured into reimagining and revitalising our show, there is no better place to showcase that work than at the world’s largest arts festival.

How involved do the audience get?

The participation varies, sometimes the crowd gets involved as a group from their seats, other times we call upon willing individuals. We invite numerous audience members onto the stage in leading roles, supporting roles and sometimes, simply as body doubles. We’ve been careful to curate this show in a way that uplifts and supports all of those involved.

Ultimately, the support and guidance provided by the cast and audience alike create an atmosphere of collaboration and camaraderie. The participants become genuine members of the cast, forging connections with their fellow performers and are uplifted by those spectating.

What’s next for the show after the Fringe?

We are very excited to announce that we’re heading off on a 37 week UK Tour from the end of September 2023. More details on the tour will be announced next month. Keep an eye on our socials for updates @sayitagainsorry

The Importance of Being…Earnest? will be performed at 4.40pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond) from 2nd – 27th August

Booking link: Click Here

Photo credit: Dylan Silk

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Announced for FAT TONGUE at Riverside Studios Photo
Full Cast Announced for FAT TONGUE at Riverside Studios

Award-winning production company FLENGWIN are back, and this time they're developing a brand-new musical at Riverside Studios in July 2023. FAT TONGUE is a gig-theatre-pop-rock musical exploring identity, healing through music and growing up in the West Midlands.

2
AINT TOO PROUD to End Limited Run Early at Prince Edward Theatre Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD to End Limited Run Early at Prince Edward Theatre

The producers of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD announced today that the show will play its final performance at the Prince Edward Theatre on Sunday 17 September 2023, ending its limited run earlier than originally planned.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Martin Urbano Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Martin Urbano Q&A

BWW caught up with Martin Urbano to chat about bringing Apology Comeback Tour to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: TINK Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: TINK Q&A

BWW catches up with Kat Kleve & Lizzy Connolly to chat about bringing TINK to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Marc Burrows: The Magic of Terry Pratchet Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: Marc Burrows: The Magic of Terry Pratchet Guest Blog
Review: WINNIE THE POOH, King's TheatreReview: WINNIE THE POOH, King's Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Eden Sher Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Eden Sher Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Myq Kaplan Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Myq Kaplan Q&A

Videos

Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CAMELOT
WICKED

Recommended For You