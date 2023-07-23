EDINBURGH 2023: The Importance of Being...Earnest? Q&A

BWW caught up with company member Trynity Silk to chat about bringing The Importance of Being...Earnest? to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Importance of Being...Earnest?

The play starts out as a traditional rendition of the original, until the actor playing Ernest Worthing fails to arrive on cue and the director of the piece is forced to cast a (real) audience member in his place. What ensues is 70 minutes of side-splitting hilarity with a domino effect of mishaps and mayhem. The quick-thinking cast, with the help of a generous and heroic audience, see the show to the end.

Having had such a successful run in 2022 do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

Last year was incredible, we had the time of our lives. The festival as a whole was an exhilarating and inspiring experience. We expect the same and more this year. We have a fantastic time slot (16:40 at The Pleasance Beyond) which promises to draw a lovely audience ready for non-stop laughter. We’re looking forward to working with the fantastic team at The Pleasance, seeing as many shows as we possibly can, and of course, what is Edinburgh without a Cèilidh?

Why bring it back?

We've gone to great lengths to create an interactive experience that breaks down the barriers between the stage and the spectators. Expect surprises, moments of shared connection, and opportunities for you to become an active participant in the chaos and magic unfolding before your eyes. A year of dedication, creativity, and hard work have been poured into reimagining and revitalising our show, there is no better place to showcase that work than at the world’s largest arts festival.

How involved do the audience get?

The participation varies, sometimes the crowd gets involved as a group from their seats, other times we call upon willing individuals. We invite numerous audience members onto the stage in leading roles, supporting roles and sometimes, simply as body doubles. We’ve been careful to curate this show in a way that uplifts and supports all of those involved.

Ultimately, the support and guidance provided by the cast and audience alike create an atmosphere of collaboration and camaraderie. The participants become genuine members of the cast, forging connections with their fellow performers and are uplifted by those spectating.

What’s next for the show after the Fringe?

We are very excited to announce that we’re heading off on a 37 week UK Tour from the end of September 2023. More details on the tour will be announced next month. Keep an eye on our socials for updates @sayitagainsorry

The Importance of Being…Earnest? will be performed at 4.40pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond) from 2nd – 27th August

Booking link: Click Here

Photo credit: Dylan Silk

