EDINBURGH 2023: Don Biswas Q&A

The Revolution Will Be Disorganised comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 04, 2023

BWW catches up Don Biswas to chat about bringing The Revolution Will Be Disorganised to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Revolution Will Be Disorganised.

The main message or theme from the show, as I'm writing it now, is that we have more in common than what divides us. The world is not as deeply divided as the establishment want you to think it is and I will keep mentioning it throughout the show. Don't worry there will be plenty of jokes as well. Mainly about where I stand politically and about my overbearing Indian mother, I will also talk about how Dyspraxia is a learning difficulty, which has made me extremely disorganised and therefore I would be the worst person to lead a revolution. 

What sets it apart from other comedy shows at the festival?

It's not every day you see British-Indian, dyspraxic, autistic and ADHD one-liner merchant do a show about mainly about politics.  

Where else might we know you from?

I had a Radio 4 special out last year called Neurotopical and have been on Rosie Jones Disability Extravaganza on Dave TV. So, you might know me from that or from pushing a trolley for living for a big multinational company for 13 years as an inhouse postie. which I left last year to focus on comedy. You won't believe how many people have recognised me from that job.

Who would you like to come and see your show?

Anyone and everyone who wants to have a laugh. If I get people coming who are also interested in politics, then that's a bonus.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

We have more in common than what divides us.

Photo credit: Steve Best

