EDINBURGH 2023: Josh Jones Q&A

Gobsmacked runs at the Pleasance Theatre in Edinburgh this August
POPULAR
BWW catches up with Josh Jones to chat about bringing Gobsmacked to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Tell us a bit about Gobsmacked.
Gobsmacked is my new show. It's an hour of silly stories from my life, nothing too serious. It's just a funny upbeat hour. It's mainly just a funny hour of stories from my life. But I speak a lot about growing up and also I've recently met a new guy and i am a bit obsessed with him so there's a good few jokes about him.
Where might we have seen you before?
On stage, on TV or in Greggs.
Having had a successful Fringe last year, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?
No I don't really know what to expect. To be honest I just wanna do my show everyday and make people laugh. The politics of the festival don't interest me.
Tell us a bit about the podcasts you're involved with.
I have a podcast called Chatting With Cherubs and I do that with my friend who happens to be a very funny comedian, Morgan Rees. It's a fun podcast and we have mainly an lgbtq+ listenership but straight people are welcome to listen as well they probably learn a lot about anal.
And I have a podcast called dead drama it's a gossip podcast and each episode is about a different historical figure.
Who would you like to come and see you?
Honestly anyone who just wants to have a laugh and a good fun time.
Tickets for Gobsmacked are available on the Edfringe website: Click Here
Sponsored content
Videos
|Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
|Stuart McPherson: Love That For Me (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/07-9/07)
|Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
|Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
|Pierre Novellie (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/11-6/11)
|Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
|COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
|Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/17-6/17)
|Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
|Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You