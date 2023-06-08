EDINBURGH 2023: Josh Jones Q&A

Gobsmacked runs at the Pleasance Theatre in Edinburgh this August

By: Jun. 08, 2023

EDINBURGH 2023: Josh Jones Q&A

BWW catches up with Josh Jones to chat about bringing Gobsmacked to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Gobsmacked.

Gobsmacked is my new show. It's an hour of silly stories from my life, nothing too serious. It's just a funny upbeat hour. It's mainly just a funny hour of stories from my life. But I speak a lot about growing up and also I've recently met a new guy and i am a bit obsessed with him so there's a good few jokes about him. 

Where might we have seen you before?

On stage, on TV or in Greggs.

Having had a successful Fringe last year, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

No I don't really know what to expect. To be honest I just wanna do my show everyday and make people laugh. The politics of the festival don't interest me. 


Tell us a bit about the podcasts you're involved with.

I have a podcast called Chatting With Cherubs and I do that with my friend who happens to be a very funny comedian, Morgan Rees. It's a fun podcast and we have mainly an lgbtq+ listenership but straight people are welcome to listen as well they probably learn a lot about anal. 

And I have a podcast called dead drama it's a gossip podcast and each episode is about a different historical figure.

Who would you like to come and see you?

Honestly anyone who just wants to have a laugh and a good fun time. 

Tickets for Gobsmacked are available on the Edfringe website: Click Here 

