EDINBURGH 2023: Georgie Carroll Q&A

Georgie Carroll on bringing Sista Flo 2.0 to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Sista Flo 2.0

It's hospital grade funny from a Nurse turned comedian. Its staff room banter nurses stories, if you ever wondered what we natter about on night shift this shows for you.



How have you managed to balance the two careers?

I suppose the good thing was the hospital never closing and having no staff is that I could build the comedy career and keep my family fed at the same time, I am grateful for that.

Balance would not be the right term or even close. Intensive care nursing, running a family and touring is as full-throttle and chaotic as you would imagine. That's how I like it, I consider myself a non-sporty adrenaline junky. The odd time I have had balance I feel unsettled, like I could be doing more. Some people would call that self-sabotage but whatever it is it serves me well and I am keeping it.



How has the show been received so far?

Strap in, I'm about to brag. If you are not impressed, just look like you are. It's done more than 150 shows around Australia selling out most of them and it won best comedy overall in Adelaide Fringe, so it was better than all the other comedies, fact. I love doing it, it is my favorite bit of the day.



Where else might we know you from?

The internet, I am on there quite a bit if you have a look. Oh, and I did Britain's Got Talent this year, you might know me from that if you watch it.



What would you like audiences to take away from it?

There is no big learning curve in Sister Flo, I cannot express that enough. I just want people to laugh really hard, have an hour off, you earned it. Nobody dies in this one, well of course people do die because it's hospital based but you will laugh about it rather than being forever changed and growing as a person.

So hopefully you go home feeling better than you did when you rocked up. I will also always send audiences home with a recommendation for another show to go to. some people don't know you can watch more than 1 show and there are a billion on, all an hour. Watch me obviously, but take a punt on something else to, for starters can I recommend Daniel Muggleton. Enjoy.

Photo credit: Jodie Nash

