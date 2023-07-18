EDINBURGH 2023: Georgie Carroll Q&A

Sista Flo 2.0 comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Georgie Carroll Q&A

Georgie Carroll on bringing Sista Flo 2.0 to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Sista Flo 2.0

It's hospital grade funny from a Nurse turned comedian. Its staff room banter nurses stories, if you ever wondered what we natter about on night shift this shows for you.


How have you managed to balance the two careers?

 I suppose the good thing was the hospital never closing and having no staff is that I could build the comedy career and keep my family fed at the same time, I am grateful for that. 

Balance would not be the right term or even close. Intensive care nursing, running a family and touring is as full-throttle and chaotic as you would imagine. That's how I like it, I consider myself a non-sporty adrenaline junky. The odd time I have had balance I feel unsettled, like I could be doing more. Some people would call that self-sabotage but whatever it is it serves me well and I am keeping it.


How has the show been received so far?

Strap in, I'm about to brag. If you are not impressed, just look like you are. It's done more than 150 shows around Australia selling out most of them and it won best comedy overall in Adelaide Fringe, so it was better than all the other comedies, fact. I love doing it, it is my favorite bit of the day.


Where else might we know you from?

The internet, I am on there quite a bit if you have a look. Oh, and I did Britain's Got Talent this year, you might know me from that if you watch it.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

There is no big learning curve in Sister Flo, I cannot express that enough. I just want people to laugh really hard, have an hour off, you earned it. Nobody dies in this one, well of course people do die because it's hospital based but you will laugh about it rather than being forever changed and growing as a person.

So hopefully you go home feeling better than you did when you rocked up. I will also always send audiences home with a recommendation for another show to go to. some people don't know you can watch more than 1 show and there are a billion on, all an hour. Watch me obviously, but take a punt on something else to, for starters can I recommend Daniel Muggleton. Enjoy.

Tickets are available here: 

Photo credit: Jodie Nash

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
THE HOMECOMNING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24 Photo
THE HOMECOMNING and NACHTLAND Set For the Young Vic in 2023/24

Matthew Dunster and Patrick Marber will be at the helm of two major upcoming productions at the Young Vic, Harold Pinter’s powerful masterpiece The Homecoming and the UK premiere of Marius von Mayenburg’s thrilling new satire, Nachtland.  Learn more about both shows here!

2
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballets Summer Season at the Royal Oper Photo
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballet's Summer Season at the Royal Opera House

Ahead of its summer season at London’s Royal Opera House, The Australian Ballet has unveiled the full programme for its 60th anniversary celebration performance as well as the casting for George Balanchine's triptych Jewels.

3
Fuel Reveals Lineup of Autumn 2023 Programming; FLIP!, Inua Ellams, and More! Photo
Fuel Reveals Lineup of Autumn 2023 Programming; FLIP!, Inua Ellams, and More!

Fuel has announced its programme of work for autumn 2023. Fuel favourite Inua Ellams has three projects including a special edition of his much loved night-time cultural walking tour through an urban space The Midnight Run, this time celebrating the revival of the City of London’s famous ancient Batholomew Fair. Learn more about the full lineup here!

4
Kylie Minogue to Appear Digitally in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Photo
Kylie Minogue to Appear Digitally in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY

Full casting has been released for I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL. It was also announced that Kylie Minogue will digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: SQUARE PEG Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: SQUARE PEG Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: GUFFY Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: STARK BOLLOCK NAKED Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: STARK BOLLOCK NAKED Guest Blog
EDINBURGH 2023: TOURIST Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: TOURIST Q&A

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You