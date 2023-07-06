EDINBURGH 2023: Tania Lacy Q&A

BWW caught up with Tania Lacy to chat about bringing Everything's Coming Up Roses to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses’.

Well, my life is so good at the moment, I decided to write a show about it. Yeah, it’s just me on stage for an hour, bangin’ on about how great my life is. Actually no, it’s not that at all, Gawd, can you imagine? I don’t think that would be very funny, probably very annoying, but funny? No. ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’ is a show about making the right decisions, the tough decisions and then sitting back and waiting for the rewards to roll in, but they don’t because sometimes, that’s life. And it sucks. And I think we can all relate to that on some level. I probably should have called it, ‘Everything’s NOT Coming Up Roses - there’s some weeds and shit.’

You’ve performed at the Fringe before but not for a while - are you expecting much to have changed?

I would say arts festivals are really a microcosm of the world, so Edinburgh Fringe is only ever going to reflect what’s happening in the world at large. Right now, there seems to be a lot of anger directed at minority groups and of course, women are still hugely under-represented in the arts. I don’t think you can blame the festival for that, nor is it exclusive to the comedy world. It just doesn’t seem to be changing. *SIGHS

How has the show been received so far?

I’ve been very fortunate to receive consistently good reviews and consistently raucous audiences who laugh in all the right places. The more the audience gives me, the more I give them. I love that about stand-up comedy, this symbiotic relationship we share. Of course, hands down, the part everyone loves is the special surprise I deliver at the end of the show.

Where else might we know you from?

Ah, this ties in nicely with the special surprise at the end of the show. Way back in 1987, I choreographed and was in the Locomotion video with Kylie Minogue. Go ahead and Google, I’ll wait. Yes, I was 22 years old and yes, I am wearing a rah-rah skirt. Without giving too much away, you will love the end of the show. And of course, everyone wants to know what Kylie was like. Well, she was exactly as you would expect, professional, friendly, just lovely. There are no tales of bad behaviour to be had here.

Who would you like to come and see it?

I know everyone has a target audience and mine is women and men 40 and up. I love my target audience, they are loyal and supportive and I’m just so grateful for them. Lately something interesting has started happening. My audience has started bringing their kids along, not their 8 year olds, that would be weird, but you know, their 16 year old kids and these kids are really digging the show. I love that. I sometimes wonder how the conversation to convince them to come might have gone... ‘Come see who mummy watched on TV when she was a kid.’ ‘Oh please Mum, I don’t want to watch some 90 year old on stage.’ ‘You’re grounded! Except to come to the comedy show.’ And then they come and love it and everyone lives happily every after. Basically, anyone is welcome at my show.

Tania Lacy’s new stand-up show ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses’ is at Just The Tonic @ The Caves - Just The Fancy Room at 7.30pm from 3rd – 26th August (except 14TH) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Sponsored content