EDINBURGH 2023: Tania Lacy Q&A

Everything's Coming Up Roses comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Tania Lacy Q&A

BWW caught up with Tania Lacy to chat about bringing Everything's Coming Up Roses to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses’.

Well, my life is so good at the moment, I decided to write a show about it. Yeah, it’s just me on stage for an hour, bangin’ on about how great my life is. Actually no, it’s not that at all, Gawd, can you imagine? I don’t think that would be very funny, probably very annoying, but funny? No. ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’ is a show about making the right decisions, the tough decisions and then sitting back and waiting for the rewards to roll in, but they don’t because sometimes, that’s life. And it sucks. And I think we can all relate to that on some level. I probably should have called it, ‘Everything’s NOT Coming Up Roses - there’s some weeds and shit.’

You’ve performed at the Fringe before but not for a while - are you expecting much to have changed?
I would say arts festivals are really a microcosm of the world, so Edinburgh Fringe is only ever going to reflect what’s happening in the world at large. Right now, there seems to be a lot of anger directed at minority groups and of course, women are still hugely under-represented in the arts. I don’t think you can blame the festival for that, nor is it exclusive to the comedy world. It just doesn’t seem to be changing. *SIGHS

How has the show been received so far?

I’ve been very fortunate to receive consistently good reviews and consistently raucous audiences who laugh in all the right places. The more the audience gives me, the more I give them. I love that about stand-up comedy, this symbiotic relationship we share. Of course, hands down, the part everyone loves is the special surprise I deliver at the end of the show.

Where else might we know you from?

Ah, this ties in nicely with the special surprise at the end of the show. Way back in 1987, I choreographed and was in the Locomotion video with Kylie Minogue. Go ahead and Google, I’ll wait. Yes, I was 22 years old and yes, I am wearing a rah-rah skirt. Without giving too much away, you will love the end of the show. And of course, everyone wants to know what Kylie was like. Well, she was exactly as you would expect, professional, friendly, just lovely. There are no tales of bad behaviour to be had here.

Who would you like to come and see it?

I know everyone has a target audience and mine is women and men 40 and up. I love my target audience, they are loyal and supportive and I’m just so grateful for them. Lately something interesting has started happening. My audience has started bringing their kids along, not their 8 year olds, that would be weird, but you know, their 16 year old kids and these kids are really digging the show. I love that. I sometimes wonder how the conversation to convince them to come might have gone... ‘Come see who mummy watched on TV when she was a kid.’ ‘Oh please Mum, I don’t want to watch some 90 year old on stage.’ ‘You’re grounded! Except to come to the comedy show.’ And then they come and love it and everyone lives happily every after. Basically, anyone is welcome at my show.

Tania Lacy’s new stand-up show ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses’ is at Just The Tonic @ The Caves - Just The Fancy Room at 7.30pm from 3rd – 26th August (except 14TH) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Andre De Freitas Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Andre De Freitas Q&A

BWW caught up with André de Freitas to chat about bringing What If to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
Maimuna Memons MANIC STREET CREATURE to Run Southwark Playhouse Borough This October Photo
Maimuna Memon's MANIC STREET CREATURE to Run Southwark Playhouse Borough This October

After a barnstorming and sell-out world premiere run at Edinburgh Fringe 2022, the multi -award winning Manic Street Creature by Maimuna Memon (Standing at The Sky's Edge, Electrolyte) makes its London debut at Southwark Playhouse Borough this October.

3
The Royal Ballet Reveals Company Promotions, New Joiners and Leavers Photo
The Royal Ballet Reveals Company Promotions, New Joiners and Leavers

Director of The Royal Ballet Kevin O'Hare has announced promotions, new joiners and leavers for The Royal Ballet's 2023/24 Season.  

4
Lightroom Celebrates Hockneys 86th Birthday With Portrait By Julian Beever As Booking Exte Photo
Lightroom Celebrates Hockney's 86th Birthday With Portrait By Julian Beever As Booking Extends

To celebrate David Hockney's 86th Birthday on 9th July, Lightroom, home to David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away), has revealed a portrait created by chalk artist, Julian Beever, outside the entrance to Lightroom in King's Cross.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Avital Ash Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Avital Ash Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Chloe Radcliffe Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Chloe Radcliffe Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Maggie Crane Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Maggie Crane Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Sikisa Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Sikisa Q&A

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
HAMILTON

Recommended For You