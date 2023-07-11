EDINBURGH 2023: Lane Kwederis Q&A

EDINBURGH 2023: Lane Kwederis Q&A

BWW caught up with Lane Kwederis to chat about bringing Sex Job to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Sex Job.

Sex Job is a comedy show about my day job as a financial dominatrix. In other words: People’s kink is paying me!  If you’re wondering “Is that real!? How would that even work?!” You’ll not only learn all about it at my show but I even teach an audience member how to do Findom (financial domination) and let’s just say real money might get involved and the end of the show has been described as like a magic trick… but real!

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

When developing this show I simply knew I had to take it to the Fringe. It was just a feeling in my gut that I knew I had to listen to. 

I want to share this show with as many people as possible yet still have that intimate theater experience that the Fringe can provide. The Fringe offers the best of both worlds!

With this being your festival debut, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I THINK I know what to expect after talking to countless people who’ve performed and attended the Fringe but I know there is nothing like having the actual experience. No amount of words can prepare you for it. I’m expecting to be elated, excited, exhausted, and a big ball of nerves all at the same time! I’m also expecting to be wowed by some incredible shows and intrigued by some bizarre ones too!  There is so much I cannot wait to experience. 

Who else are you hoping to see at the festival?

Patti Harrison’s My Huge Tits Huge Because They Are Infected NOT FAKE! She is so unhinged, hilarious, and weird! I’ve been a big fan of her work and this is the first time I’ll get to see her live.

Katy Berry’s Diamond Goddess Crystal Pussy. It’s an incredible blend of storytelling, improv, singing, and freestyle rapping. I got to see an early performance of this in NYC and cannot WAIT to see how it’s developed. The talent and fun that you will have in that show is astounding!

What do you hope audiences take away from your show?

I’ve crafted this show to give a one of a kind experience. It’s unlike any show you’ve seen before. I am hoping for the audience to have an absolute blast and laugh their socks off but also learn a ton about this fascinating and wild world of Findom and kink. I’ve done a few preview shows and that has been how the audience has responded so far. They’ve filled the theater with big belly laughs but I’ve also had so many people come up to me after the show to tell me how much they learned. Most of all: I want to help remove the stigma and shame around sex work and I’ve had so many people tell me how incredibly moving they found the show to be. Finally, I want a few lucky people to walk away with cash! After all, I don’t just show people what Findom is. We do it!

Lane Kwederis debut stand up show ‘Sex Job’ is at the Underbelly @ Bristo Square – Clover Room at 2.25pm from 2nd – 28th August for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

