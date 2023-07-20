EDINBURGH 2023: Lorna Rose Treen Q&A

BWW catches up with Lorna Rose Treen about bringing Skin Pigeon to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Skin Pigeon

Skin Pigeon is my debut character comedy show. It's high energy and stupid. I love telling jokes and I love being an idiot, so its a love-filled marriage of both of those things.



What sort of characters can we expect to see?

Some are really cartoony, e.g. a cowboy who has guns for hands, and others are a bit more realised and go on journeys, e.g. a Brownie Girl Guide desperate to get her entertainment badge. I like doing a mix of both to keep the audience never knowing what's coming next, and also for my own attention span. Social media has RUINED my brain! :D :D :D help

There's a lot of 00s nostalgia and film parodies and even a wee bit of music!



With this being your Edfringe debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

My first ever experience of comedy was at the fringe! I was lucky enough to go to the University of Edinburgh, so got to perform for 3 years as a member of the Improverts - Edinburgh fringe's longest running improv troupe, so it's where my roots are, really. But performing a solo show is a BIG leap up. It is going to feel weird to not have my friends on stage every day with me, but maybe I will make friends with the audience???? That would be nice???



Who would you like to come and see you?

Colin Firth, Florence Pugh, Clive Myrie, Paul Rudd, Jonathan Van Ness, and Gordon Brown. Plus, anyone else that loves a good time!



What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

I want them to come out of the room trying to hold their jaws on their face because they laughed so much their jaws fell off. I want them to say things like "I need to go to a hospital because my jaw has come off my face."

See Lorna Rose Treen: Skin Pigeon at 4.35pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) from: 2nd – 27th August (not 14th)

Booking Link: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/lorna-rose-treen-skin-pigeon

Photo credit: Will Hearle

Sponsored content