EDINBURGH 2023: COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE Q&A

Coming Out To Dead People comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE Q&A

BWW caught up with Ricky Sim to chat about bringing An Asian Queer Story: Coming Out To Dead People to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about An Asian Queer Story: Coming Out to Dead People.


"An Asian Queer Story: Coming Out to Dead People" is a comedy show about me trying to come out to my traditional Chinese-Malaysian immigrant mother, just as she’s diagnosed with terminal cancer. Talk about great timing! There’s something heartbreaking but humorous in that “damned if I do and damned if I don’t” situation, where I had to decide whether to tell her the truth or let her be blissfully ignorant about my life before she goes. It's like, how much do I really want her to know about me? The show looks at how members of an Asian family express affection to each other, and the delicate consequence it might be impacting, which might not be the same as in the West, but is it wrong/incorrect just because the expression of affection is different than how it's done in the West? 

This show combines storytelling/stand-up jokes that I have worked on over the past 3 years. Audience members will hear about specific topics such as Asian family dynamics, cleft palate, and growing up gaysian in NYC –while at the same time exploring more universal topics such as grief, love, and acceptance.


I remember when I was trying to come out to my traditional Chinese family in the early 2000s, I was hoping there was a TV show or movie out there that talks about coming out experience of a gay Asian, that my family and I could relate to - but there weren’t any. Even now, I still feel like many of the coming-out narratives are openly portrayed on-screen and are predominately based on the Western or even Christian family/experience. I know many of my gaysian friends who do not come out to their families due to other reasons, such as Asian culture, the collective dynamic of an Asian family, and/or even due to the brutal policies of some Asian countries (I was born in a country that still criminalizes sodomy, thanks to the laws left from the colonial period, and heavily censors LGBTQ contents on media). I hope that my show can help start to add more diverse and naunced voices and experiences to the rainbow of collective LGBTQIA+ stories. 


With this being quite a personal show, how are you planning to look after yourself performing it every day?

 The personal nature of the show actually motivates me to get up and do the show every day for the entire month of August. Since I started touring the show in NYC in March, many people have come up to me at the end and told me they feel “seen” or shared their personal stories about their experience dealing with loss or growing up in an Asian/immigrant household.

 I know that not only I am doing this show for me – I am also sharing this story for people who might have gone through or are going through similar experiences, and we can find humor and solace in them.

 Oh and also meditating and doing yoga, and I heard drinking a lot of water every day would also help!!

How has it been received so far?
I have done a dozen preview shows in NYC with multiple sold-out runs. It received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the audience member. Some of the quotes from audience member reviews

“The show was gorgeous, hilarious, sad, and happy – every emotion in a crayon box!”
 

“It had them laughing through tears,”
 

“A coming out story you’ve never heard before,”

“One of the kind gaysian story!”

"It’s like riding a mechanic bull – where it has its funniest moments and heartbreaking moments”

Who would you like to come and see it?
Even though the premise of the show is very specific - a gaysian, born with a cleft palate, and his relationship with his Chinese-Malaysian immigrant mother in NYC – it explores the universal experiences and topics on coping with grief, finding acceptance, cancer, identity, love and eventually finding closure.

So yea, I would say this show is for the gaysians, the immigrants, the Asian/Asian diaspora, the LGBTQ+ community, those who are out and proud, those who choose not to come out of the closet, those with loved ones dealing with cancer, those who still have loving parents, those who are dealing with grief, and anyone who face death …one day? (Basically everyone)

 Even if you are one of the immortals who will come to the Fringe this year, and cannot find this relatable, there’re still tons of dick jokes for you.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?
Grief is hard. So is accepting who you are and who your loved ones are, on top of feeling like the world dictates you on who you should be. I want people to see this and walk away feeling a sense of closure, warmth, tons of laughter, and a view of how different ways a family can work when it comes to expressing love, acceptance, and grief.   

Tickets are available here: 

Sponsored content



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour

Get a first look at the Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour with this exciting video. Find out where the show is running and get a sneak peek of what to expect from this highly anticipated musical event.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: LEAR ALONE Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: LEAR ALONE Q&A

BWW catches up with actor Edmund Dehn to chat about bringing Lear Alone to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
PORTIA COUGHLAN and KING LEAR Come to the Almeida Theatre in 2023/24 Photo
PORTIA COUGHLAN and KING LEAR Come to the Almeida Theatre in 2023/24

The Almeida Theatre has announced two new productions for 2023/24. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

4
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Photo
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 

Tickets are now on sale for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool from 18 November – 16 December 2023. 

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: MY LIFE ONLINE Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: MY LIFE ONLINE Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: THE GOOD DAD (A LOVE STORY) Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: THE GOOD DAD (A LOVE STORY) Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: HOUSE OF LIFE Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: HOUSE OF LIFE Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS Q&A

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video Video: Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford Video
Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SIX

Recommended For You