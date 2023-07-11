EDINBURGH 2023: PARALLEL Q&A

Parallel comes to Edinburgh in August

Jul. 11, 2023

BWW caught up with Salmy Hindy and Danielle Deluty to chat about bringing Parallel to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Parallel.

Parallel is our coming out show: it’s about two religiously indoctrinated little girls who were brainwashed into hating each other, but somehow outgrew their self-righteousness and chose love over hate. We are coming out as no longer religious and we detail our parallel lives in starkly opposing religious backgrounds. The show walks through our experience with radicalization, body image, and arrested sexual development. It’s a hearty show full of insane stories, secret religious code word reveals, and a lot of laughter.

How long have you been working together?

SH: BELIEVE OR NOT, less than a year. But our chemistry is HOT.

DD: It’s one of those freaky things where we’ve only been working together for 8 months but it feels like I’ve been working with Salma for, conservatively, forty nine years.

 

Why was this a story you felt it was important to share?

SH: First of all, our stories are insane. And genuinely undeniable. I am a big fan of art. I love creating it. And when I first met Danielle and we exchanged our entire life stories, I was in shock at how much of it was identical even though she’s from the enemy religion?! It made me realize that religion and patriarchal structures are bigger than us and it really helped me stand firm in my authenticity and all of the choices I’ve made to date. So yeah it’s kind of an inspiring miracle that the two of us exist and that we even found each other. And (I say this with full humility), we want to gift you the pleasure of witnessing us.

DD: Our stories are intensely personal, but we chose the lens of comedy deliberately. We don’t see enough funny stuff critiquing religion from “inside the house.” We’re sharing stories men could never tell you because our religions were designed for them. We’re the ones religion treats as less valuable, the people religion ignores. We’ve emotionally fought our way out of our religious bubbles, and we’re gonna make you laugh about it damnit!  With this being your Fringe debut do you think you know what to expect from the festival? 

SH: Absolutely not. I’ve only heard tales and random advices from people who’ve gone but I know the reality will be completely different. I’m gonna be like “WHY DIDN’T KNOW ONE TELL ME ABOUT THE ?!” at the end. The most important thing is I am open to everything the fringe has to offer in every personal aspect and because of that, I know it’s going to be lifechanging.

DD: I am a newbie, and I am fully prepared to be HUMBLED. There’s no way to know what you don’t know, but I can confidently anticipate the huge amount of stamina we’re going to need to perform, flyer, and see other shows every day for a month. I’m expecting to feel the kind of exhaustion a theater kid dreams of feeling at the end of theater camp. I also expect to be blown the f@*& away by the sheer volume of talent at the festival.

 

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

SH: Number one that men invented religion. Number two that Danielle and I are the future of comedy. Number three, f*ck the patriarchy always. And f*ck the social pressures we feel that make us crush our authenticity and inner voices. Also, Islam? It’s pronounced with a soft “s”. Thank you!

DD: Religion stunted our sexual development as women. It’s mad awkward to be us. Salma didn’t have sex till her thirties. So if you do come to see the show, please, do god’s work, and have sex with Salma. Me? I’ll watch.  

Salma Hindy & Danielle Deluty’s debut comedy show ‘Parallel’ is at Just The Tonic @ The Caves – Just Out Of The Box at 3:20pm from 3rd – 27th August (not 14th & 21st) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

