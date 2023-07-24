EDINBURGH 2023: BAD TEACHER Q&A

BWW caught up with Grace O'Keefe and Erin Holland to chat about bringing Bad Teacher to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher is a one-woman dark comedy about the daily trials & tribulations faced by a twenty-something teacher in our current British Education system.

How has it been received so far?

The show’s been successful so far, it’s been received well by a wide range of audiences from London to Edinburgh. We’ve sold out every performance since our last London Edinburgh preview at Theatre 503 last July, including sell out Edinburgh Fringe & Vaults run. Both audiences & critics have loved it, especially teachers themselves.

Why bring it back to Edinburgh?

We’re bringing it back to Edinburgh this year as we feel the show is more topical than ever against the backdrop of this years teachers strikes. Since our run last summer the spotlight has been on teachers and the general public have become more aware of how over worked & underpaid we truly are. And in the current climate of Mental health crisis, which impacts students & teachers alike, this show is more important than ever.

Who would you like to come and see it?

We’d love more teachers, more students and more people that use their right to vote to come and see it! We also want more of our fellow creatives to come and see the show. It’s been a dream of ours to have a London run of Bad Teacher at Soho Theatre since the conception of the script. We have also Co written a pilot script that expands on the world of the show. So anyone that could help make either of those things happen, we really want you to see it too!

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

The key takeaways from our show are that teachers are humans too. That after a decade of austerity, the Tory government is single handedly destroying Arts education across the UK. And finally to be kind to each other, with student and teachers mental health issues at an all time high, you never know what someone else might be going through.

