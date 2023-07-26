EDINBURGH 2023: MIGHTY KIDS BEATBOX COMEDY SHOW STRIKES BACK Q&A

The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show Strikes Back comes to Edinburgh in August

By: Jul. 26, 2023

BWW catches up with the team behind The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show Strikes Back to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

1. Tell us a bit about The Mighty Kids Beatbox Comedy Show Strikes Back.

Our show is packed with laughs and interactive chaos. Songs and a kids comedy club plus turning the audience into a beatbox machine. Absolute nonsense and giggles. Family fun for everyone.

2. What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

No other show features an award comedian Jarred Christmas. Star of The Dog Ate My Homework and his own show on CBBC called The Joke Machine. Plus Hobbit, a multi award winning Beatboxer and loop station champion who is also the voice of Juke on The Amazing World of Gumball. No other family show has been nominated twice for best kids show at The Leicester Comedy Festival. The Mighty Kids show is All energy, all positivity and most importantly all funny.

3. How do you keep a young audience engaged?

Our shows are hugely interactive. Our songs are engaging and the kids are fully involved throughout the show. From asking them facts about cats and dogs, a pony race and using their beatboxing and sounds to create our big finale!

4. Is there a lot of participation and is it easily avoided if someone is a bit shy?

Participation is part of the show but not all of the show. People participate as much or as little as they want. We don’t force anyone to do anything. We create an environment that allows kids and adults to be involved as much as they feel they want to. Being the dad of a shy kid, I’m all about kids being comfortable and giving them the opportunity to be involved on their own terms.

5. What would you like audiences to take away from it?

A sense of shared fun and laughter. Knowing they have had a really good time together. For kids we would love it if we filled them with an excitement, interest and passion for beatboxing, comedy and theatre. We reckon that nothing beats live entertainment. If you have an amazing experience at our show with your family and friends then we have done our job. A job that we love.

The Mighty Kids Beatbox Edinburgh Fringe Show 3-27 AUGUST at 4.25pm (excludes 14th August)  

 ASSEMBLY ROOMS (Piccolo Tent) George Sq Gardens, Edinburgh, EH8 9JZ for tickets visit www.assemblyfestival.com




Recommended For You