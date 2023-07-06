EDINBURGH 2023: Andre De Freitas Q&A

BWW caught up with André de Freitas to chat about bringing What If to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about What If.

What If is a show about optimism. More specifically about how to stay optimistic even when life gives you no reasons to. It’s auto biographical but I think what’s at the core of it resonates with a lot more people. We all have dreams and ambitions but at times it might feel hard to believe in yourself, it might feel like the world is against you but if you keep going, one day your luck might turn. And the story is really about living through those difficult times waiting for that one day that the luck will turn.

Is if difficult to perform a show that is so personal?

There were definitely moments and stories that I wasn’t sure I wanted or felt ready to share publicly but having now performed the show a few times I definitely feel like not including those personal moments would do both the show and the audience a disservice.

It is scary in the sense that it’s my story so if people for whatever reason didn’t like it, it would feel like a more personal rejection but luckily the feedback has been great so far and I had done the therapeutic work in order to try be at peace with all of those things and the show itself has actually proven to be quite helpful in that sense. When you’re living with the stories and the emotion from those difficult times for so long and you worked and re-worked them, after a while it loses its power and becomes much easier.

As this is your Fringe debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

My attitude is expect nothing, appreciate everything. I have heard so many different stories, some of success, some of disgrace that I try to distance myself a little bit from both sides and just focus on what I’m trying to do and turn on the blinders a little bit.

My only expectation is to myself, to know that I’ve tried my hardest to build a good show that I can be proud of and to do justice to my own stories. And to see many different friends that I’ve met all over the world in these last few years and get to spend a month with all of them.

What I do expect is to have a great time.

How has the show been received so far?

Thankfully really well. I’ve done previews in a few different countries and I’ve been very happy to find that the themes of the show seem to resonate with people of all different backgrounds, ages and countries.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

In an ideal world, I’d like people to feel motivated and energised to keep chasing what they want or even take that first step to go for it! Hopefully, this show can give them an honest insight into what the journey is and the difficulties might be. Of course it’s different for everybody and the challenges someone else might encounter will not be the same as mine but ultimately betting on yourself is the best bet you can make.

André De Freitas debut stand-up show ‘What If’ is at the Pleasance Courtyard – Bunker Two at 8:10pm from 2nd – 27th August (not 14th) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Photo supplied via Impressive PR

Sponsored content