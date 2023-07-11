EDINBURGH 2023: The Kinsey Sicks Q&A

Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 11, 2023

BWW catches up with The Kinsey Sicks about bringing Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild.

This wild show with a hearty helping of heart takes everything you cherish about your favourite childhood songs and spectacularly ruins them in four-part harmony while sticking it to nay-sayers who – yet again – blame drag queens for society’s ills. In short, a group of drag queens is mistakenly hired as a girl group to perform at the local conservative grade school and shenanigans ensue! From Disney to nursery rhymes to beloved pop songs, no tune is safe from our scintillating satire and Dragapella delights.

Having performed at the festival before, do you think you know what to expect from it?

Yes - if exhaustion, exhilaration, more stand-up than you can stand, gorgeous Highland vistas, delightful audiences who are game for just about anything, then I think we're properly prepared!

How long have The Kinsey Sicks been performing together?

Depending on who you ask (and how you ask it!), The Kinsey Sicks have been appalling audiences since 1993, and has periodically updated its cast over the last 20 years. We still work closely with co-founder Benjamin Schatz, who is irresponsible for the parodies, original songs, and book for Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!

Who would you like to come and see you?

We'll take anyone with questionable taste (and discretionary income). And if anyone has a penchant for puns, tight a cappella harmonies, and a desire to make a more just world through insatiable laughter, we'll take them too!

And who would you suggest maybe doesn’t?

Children and highly inebriated people. Depending on the lighting, Winnie can’t tell the difference between the two and might hiss at them – that hasn’t ended well in the past. Otherwise, we welcome detractors and even protestors; all press is good press after all!

Photo credit: Lois Tema

