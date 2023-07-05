EDINBURGH 2023: Chloe Radcliffe Q&A

Cheat comes to Edinburgh this August

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Chloe Radcliffe Q&A

BWW caught up with Chloe Radcliffe to chat about bringing Cheat to the 2023 Edinburgh festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Cheat.

It’s standup about cheating! Doesn’t that sound FUN! And about so much more…it’s about villain origin stories, maladaptive coping mechanisms, speech & debate, and shagging a FedEx man. I am a serial monogamist who is very bad at one of those words. The show explores why I developed a pattern of cheating, how cheating is even defined, and why people don’t address their frictions with monogamy. (FYI: Coming to the show doesn’t make someone a cheater…actually, avoiding it seems way more suspicious.)

Why did you want to tell this story?

I think art is supposed to make people feel alone. (Or it’s supposed to make people feel dumb for not getting it. At least that’s how I feel watching modern dance.) So by admitting “unclean” feelings and actions on stage, I get to acknowledge struggles that way, way, WAY more people have than we think. In a weird way, I’m proud of being willing to admit that I’ve cheated. I’m not proud of the cheating - I’ve hurt people and done bad things, for sure. But I believe that if we wanted this to stop, we would want people to talk about it. So I’ll go first.

How has your material been received so far?

After every single show, someone whispers “That really spoke to me…” At first I was a little worried that the hurdle of asking people to empathize with a cheater would be too high of a hurdle, but buddy, turns out a lot of you are morally bankrupt just like me!! And for the rest of you good people, I made it my goal to build a show that’s compelling enough and nuanced enough to capture a broad, sometimes nervous audience. I’ve always liked writing jokes where I back people who don’t fully agree with me into the corner of seeing my logic - one of my old favorite bits was about wanting male birth control, and I tried to make it watertight enough to make men laugh who would normally dismiss the idea. If you think about it, I’ve basically just expanded that particular joke-writing fetish into an entire solo show.

Who would you like to come and see it?

My absolute favorite people to hear from after are people close to my age who have lived traditional (even if they’re very progressive!), stable, monogamous lives. Because without fail, I hear those people relate to at least some element of the tensions in my show, and they are usually who feel the least permission to acknowledge their own feelings. So I know that what I’m talking about is super common, even where you wouldn’t assume. (Developing this show across the US has shown me that cheating is e-ve-ry-where.) Honestly, if my argument is “almost everyone tussles with the bounds of monogamy,” then I would like…almost everyone to come see it! 

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I want people to know that they are not alone in feeling internal conflict about their romantic relationships. How much work is too much work? When is a want something to honor, and when is it a coping mechanism? What patterns need to be “fixed” and what patterns are just imperfect personality traits? Let me make myself perfectly clear: I do NOT have the answers to those accursed questions. If you figure them out, let me know. But at least we can all internally shrug together. Privately internally shrug, since I think most people still don’t want to say this is a thing they relate to. So we can all sit next to each other, very still, very quietly, only saying “Hmm. That was….Interesting.” after my show. And absolutely nothing else.

Chloe Radcliffe’s debut stand-up show ‘Cheat’ is at the Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker III at 7.15pm from 2nd – 28th August (not 14th) for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Photo credit: Andrew Levy

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Revealed For FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN at Bath Theatre Royal Photo
Cast Revealed For FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN at Bath Theatre Royal

Adam Blanshay Productions and Norel Productions have announced full casting for Jean-Philippe Daguerre’s Farewell Mister Haffmann, the English language world première of one of France’s most successful new plays.

2
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Professional Cast for National Theatres THE ODYSSEY: THE U Photo
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Professional Cast for National Theatre's THE ODYSSEY: THE UNDERWORLD

The National Theatre has announced the full professional cast for The Underworld, the culmination of the NT’s multi-location production of The Odyssey. The production is a joyful celebration of national community marking the fifth anniversary of Public Acts, the NT’s nationwide programme to create extraordinary acts of theatre and community. 

3
Guest Blog: The Best of Theatre Changes Us Forever: Storyteller Danyah Miller on Imaginati Photo
Guest Blog: 'The Best of Theatre Changes Us Forever': Storyteller Danyah Miller on Imagination and the Power of Story in I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS

Theatre is a magical place where we can expect, perhaps even demand, to be taken on a journey, to evoke myriad emotions within us. Whether the story is filled with mystery, wonder, intrigue, jeopardy, sadness or excitement, the best theatre leaves us feeling invigorated and inspired. The best of theatre changes us forever.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Maggie Crane Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Maggie Crane Q&A

BWW caught up with Maggie Crane to chat about bringing Side by Side to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Avital Ash Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Avital Ash Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Chloe Radcliffe Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Chloe Radcliffe Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Maggie Crane Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Maggie Crane Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Sikisa Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Sikisa Q&A

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You